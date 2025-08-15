Sebastian Telfair Apologizes for Snitching on Kobe Bryant’s Alleged ‘Relations’, Claims He Was Trying to Make Him Human

November 9, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) controls the ball against the defense of Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Sebastian Telfair (3) during the first half at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Sebastian Telfair went viral recently for claiming that Kobe Bryant cheated on his wife regularly on the side during his career. The claims struck a nerve in the basketball community as fans bombarded the former journeyman guard with backlash. Now, Telfair is taking the time to clear up the comments, apologizing for snitching on the NBA legend.

Telfair was a 10-year veteran who played for eight different teams throughout his career. But during his brief stop in Los Angeles with the Clippers, he saw Kobe do something that he’ll never forget. He never caught the Black Mamba out clubbing. Yet, there was one time when one of his wife’s girlfriends came to a game against the Lakers, and Telfair claimed he didn’t see the friend for the next eight months.

Although the former guard did see the woman months later, living across from a mall in LA. It was then that he realized Kobe had seen her in the crowd months before and had taken a liking to her.

“Kobe had them chicks, though,” Telfaire shared on Vlad TV.

Kobe was highly criticised for committing and admitting to adultery in 2003. But it was never confirmed or denied if he had any other relationships at the time or after that. That’s why fans rushed to his defense.

In the wake of receiving backlash for the comments, Telfair tried to walk back what he said months later.

“Look, Vlad got me snitching. I blame it on you, Vlad… I wasn’t snitching on Kobe, I was making Kobe a human being to us,” Telfair expressed. “He’s not all 24 hours just working on his f**king free throws… Kobe was a dope individual. You know what I’m saying? So, a lot of people loved him.”

It’s quite true that a lot of people loved Kobe. He was an icon of a generation who is now viewed as one of the three best players of all time. And while Telfair tried to make him seem more human-like, stories about his daily routine made him seem anything but.

In the end, though, Telfair didn’t mean any harm by the comments, and he doesn’t want to receive any more hate for what he said. So, he apologized.

“I don’t want no Kobe hate. I love Kobe. I’m sorry, Kobe,” he said.

Maybe Telfair didn’t want to snitch on one of his favorite players, but he did. What’s said has been said, and the damage has been done. Furthermore, you don’t get to decide whether or not you receive hate for saying something. If you don’t want to be criticised for what you say, don’t say anything at all.