“Stephen Curry Built and Earned That”: Lou Williams Compares Warriors to a ‘Rock Band’ When They Travel

April 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates against LA Clippers guard Lou Williams (23) during the first quarter in game one of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It’s hard to overstate the impact Stephen Curry has made on the NBA and its fans. The four-time champion is so beloved that he is often cheered on even when the Golden State Warriors are on the road. Steph still has his haters, as does any top athlete, but the love he receives far outweighs the negative opinions of a few.

The Run It Back crew discussed this phenomenon, which Michelle Beadle credited to Curry’s unmatched “aura”. Lou Williams witnessed firsthand how much praise Steph received from opposing crowds but believes the reactions to the 36-year-old’s greatness are completely warranted.

“The Warriors are like a rock band when they travel,” Williams said. “The Warriors are one of those teams… they travel well.”

Williams listed off several other big market teams that are well-received on the road, including the Celtics, Knicks, and Lakers. But unlike those historic franchises, Golden State didn’t boast a ravenous fanbase before Curry came to town.

“The difference between Golden State and Steph Curry, they don’t have that history of having that fanbase,” Williams continued. “Steph Curry built and earned that.”

Chandler Parsons echoed Sweet Lou’s sentiment, comparing Steph’s individual draw to that of prime LeBron James. He recalled how fans would travel from Cleveland to Dallas decked out in Cavs gear just to watch the King play.

Parsons believes Steph Curry’s worldwide fanbase also puts him on that pedestal, as fans travel from all over to witness his basketball wizardry.

One recent instance of Steph receiving love in enemy territory came just last week when the Dubs took on the Houston Rockets in their last game before the All-Star break.

The four-time champion was stunned by the loving reaction he received in H-Town, but at this point, Steph should be accustomed to seeing fans wherever he goes.

Stephen Curry has been praised by opposing fans for years

Stephen Curry’s rise to superstardom created countless fans and was a sight to see for all who could witness it. He became one of the NBA’s most likable stars up until he became the captain of a seemingly unstoppable Warriors dynasty.

However, leading up to his first MVP and championship with the Dubs in 2015, it was hard to find anyone who couldn’t appreciate Steph’s never-before-seen skillset.

Over time, fans eventually moved past viewing Curry as a villain for his partnership with Kevin Durant. Even during the dynasty’s peak, though, Steph was still cheered on by opposing crowds, even receiving MVP chants during key moments.

Curry once received MVP chants from the Houston crowd during a game in the first round of the 2016 playoffs following his unanimous victory.

In one of his standout performances in the 2021 season, highlighted by 47 points, Curry received MVP chants from Celtics fans in Boston, a rare occurrence considering the franchise’s passionate fanbase. At this point, it seems even the most loyal of fanbases can’t help but cheer on Steph’s unrivaled greatness.