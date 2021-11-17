“LeBitcoin got the Lakers $700 million for Crypto.com Arena; Staples Center was Kobe Bryant’s house”: NBA Twitter’s best reactions after the Lakers’ long-time home gets renamed

Staples Center is the Mecca of Basketball for most – it shall now be called Crypto.com Arena from December 25th in a multi-million dollar deal

The Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Sparks, and the Kings called the Staples Center their home for 22 years. The Arena now is being renamed to Crypto.com Arena in a deal worth $700 million. AEG and Crypto.com come together to acquire the naming rights of what can be known as the cultural epicenter of the West.

“If I had to pick one place to have naming rights, it would be Staples Center,” stated the CEO of Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek. Cryptocurrency is the next big thing in global economics, and it’s only right they pursue sports teams since it’s probably the most viewed entertainment across the world. Los Angeles Lakers shall inaugurate this name on Christmas day when the Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets.

This isn’t the only sports venture under Crypto.com’s belt. The Philadelphia 76ers, Italy’s Serie A soccer league, Aston Martin Racing (F1), and the Ultimate Fighting Championship all have deals with Crypto.com.

Staples Center – the iconic home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers among others since 1999 – will have a new name beginning Dec. 25: https://t.co/lur8Hbuv0r Arena. It’s believed to be the largest U.S. venue naming rights deal to date. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2021

Here is what Twitter had to say about Staples Center being renamed

The queen has spoken. pic.twitter.com/ia5ifj1lLM — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 17, 2021

nobody is calling it that — kazoo (@k_azo_o) November 17, 2021

Right?! Like the Staples Center is iconic BY ITSELF! — the mid laroi. (@__theaquacave) November 17, 2021

A few fans came up with hilarious nicknames for the players on the Lakers roster:

LeBitcoin got the Lakers $700 million and couldn’t spare a few bucks to keep Alex Caruso? Coming up next on Undisputed, why Crypto Dot Com Arena is going to be the King’s Crypt, Tho! — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 17, 2021

Kendrick NunNFT and Russell WestBITCOIN — Dinero (@promdinero) November 17, 2021

LeBitcoin and ADogeCoin — Nick 🤓🐺 (@dominanceboii) November 17, 2021

Not all reactions were against it though. Here are some that understood the change:

What normies don’t understand is that in 20 years, 700M will equal 1 bitcoin so this deal basically cost https://t.co/FzaTrdku7E $60,000 in 2021 dollars 🧠🧠🧠 — Jacob Agi (@jacobagi) November 17, 2021

This is actually good, tho — عزرا (@cavsbuckeyes) November 17, 2021

An Arena like Staples Center is not only a basketball hub, but it’s also home to hockey, musicians, and other performers alike. Kobe Bryant had a street renamed outside the venue, a venue he played a major role in making it the iconic name it is. While fans can tweet and complain, the step into the future has already been taken, and the fans will still be in the venue, supporting their team while they play.

Change is definitely a part of life, but some things don’t need change. An iconic name like Staples Center should have been left alone. You wouldn’t rename Mt. Rushmore to Mt. Ethereum now, would you?

