“Sending That Shii Cross the Fence”: Ja Morant Scoffs At Teammate Zach Edey’s Pitching Ability

During the 2023-2024 college basketball season, Zach Edey was a solid asset for the Purdue Boilermakers. However, before picking basketball as his career, Edey was a multi-disciplinary student-athlete. Despite some impressive clips of the Toronto native pitching a baseball, Ja Morant doesn’t hesitate before claiming he’d hit his new teammate for a homerun.

Prep Baseball Ontario posted a clip of Edey’s pitching from his freshman year of high school. At age 15, the 6ft 11” prodigy would record a fastball at around 75 mph and a curveball touching 70 mph. Despite these figures being extremely impressive for a teenager, Morant decided to talk some trash with the newest Grizzlies rookie.

The two-time All-Star claimed that he’d humble Edey by hitting the latter for a homerun.

“i’m sending dat shii cross the fence,” Morant said.

While it is all fun and games, Morant mocking the center’s pitching ability is quite funny because the former himself pulled off an awful performance during his first pitch as a rookie. Morant recorded a 70 mph throw, almost taking out a photographer.

Apart from bickering over their baseball skills, Morant and Edey have also left fans with clips of their practice together from the summer.

Morant and Edey worked out during the offseason

The addition of Zach Edey has been exciting for fans of the Grizzlies considering that the rookie can be a like-for-like replacement for Steven Adams. During his two-season stint with the franchise, Adams would help Ja Morant set great screens during pick-and-roll situations.

From what their training suggests, Edey and Morant are also preparing to be a similar deadly one-two punch.

The Grizzlies had a lot going during the 2023-2024 season. Apart from a plethora of injuries to the likes of Marcus Smart, Jaren Jackson Jr, Desmond Bane, Derrick Rose, and several others, the team was also forced to play the first 25 games of the campaign without Morant.

After serving his penalty for flashing a firearm on multiple occasions, the point guard would soon suffer a season-ending injury.

Now, the majority of the players have recovered and are well-rested. While the team might not be experienced enough to win the championship, Taylor Jenkins’ boys are capable enough to stun any title-contending franchise.