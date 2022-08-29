Serge Ibaka outperforms Damian Lillard with more than 249,000 monthly listeners on Spotify

Serge Ibaka is a defensive maestro, an NBA champ, chef, socialist, skincare guru, and even the most successful artist in the NBA fraternity.

Serge Ibaka is one of the toughest players in the NBA. Standing at 6-foot-10, weighing a whopping 235 pounds, “Air Congo” is able to assert his dominance on both sides of the paint.

The Milwaukee Bucks center has had a pretty respectable 13-year-career so far. The Congolese-Spanish has won 2 block championships (3.7 BPG in 2011-12 & 3 BPG in 2012-2013), been selected to 3 All-Defensive First Teams (2012-2014), and played a huge role in helping Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors win the championship in 2019.

Not many know about this but Ibaka is much more than a professional athlete. Serge is a chef, who refers to himself as Mafuzzy Chef on his YouTube channel “How Hungry Are You?”, known for his bold fashion sense, is a socialist, has several skincare videos on his social media, and is even the most successful artist in the NBA fraternity.

Serge Ibaka’s “Champion” has a total of 35 million plays on Spotify

Ibaka recently released “ART” an album consisting of 15 songs.

pure from the motherland I do ART keba keba 🏆 ART IS OUT 🚨 #NewAlbum pic.twitter.com/GWbFJqv3zu — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) August 28, 2022

One of the songs, “Champion”, of the album accumulated a whooping 35 million plays, the most ever for an active NBA player.

Serge Ibaka has accumulated a total of 35M plays from his latest song on Spotify. Most ever for an active NBA player. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O5LWTWG8O7 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 29, 2022

Ibaka has racked up more than 581,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, which is way more than the likes of Damian Lillard (331,463), Miles Bridges (246,925), Lonzo Ball (58, 567), and many other NBA rappers.

As soon as this stat went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Truly, Serge is the jack of all trades.

Hopefully, the 32-year-old has a pretty successful year on the court this upcoming season as he had off the hardwood.

