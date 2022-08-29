325 lbs Shaquille O’Neal spared 2 children from trauma by smartly diving into the crowd

During his days with the Phoenix Suns there were numerous occasions when Shaquille O’Neal dove into the crowd.

Shaquille O’Neal remains to be one of the most dominant athletes the NBA has ever seen. Standing at a massive 7-foot-1, and weighing as much as 325 pounds (395 pounds at one point of his career), Shaq was able to assert his command over both sides of the paint.

“The Big Aristotle” used this massive stature of his to an advantage, and ended up building an overly-stacked resume by the end of his near-two-decade long career. By bullying grow men on a nightly basis, the former LSU Tiger racked up a stellar trophy cabinet – 15 All-Star appearances, 14 All-NBA selections, 2 scoring titles, the 2000 MVP, 4 championships, and 3 Finals MVPs.

His opponents weren’t the only people who had to bare the wrath of his 390-pound body. Clearly, The Big Diesel also likes giving the fans a taste of what the opponents have to face.

Over the course of his career, there have been numerous moments where the big man dove into the crowd mid-game.

Shaquille O’Neal jumped into a crowd and avoided hitting two children

Towards the tailend of his career, during his stint with the Phoenix Suns, O’Neal had several iconic crowd dives. One of which, was the time when the Hall-Of-Famer prevented injuring two young children who were seated courtside.

During a Phoenix Suns-San Antonio Spurs clash at the Footprint Center, midway into the third quarter, Shaq decided to chase down a long offensive rebound. While doing so, O’Neal dove to keep the ball in play, but ended up jumping into the crowd.

However, making a smart and a quick decision, the Suns center managed to avoid getting 2 children injured.

Here, have a look at the sequence.

A man, weighing as much as 325 pounds, falling on any indivdual might be fatal. However, thankfully, no fan was ever critcally injured due to Shaq’s hustle plays.

