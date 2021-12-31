“Serge Ibaka told us about the time he was down 0-2 against Kawhi Leonard”: Fred VanVleet recalls how his former teammate motivated the Raptors with a speech during 2019 ECF against Milwaukee Bucks

As Serge Ibaka returns to Toronto for the first time, Fred VanVleet reveals the legendary speech he gave to the Raptors when they were down 0-2 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Los Angeles Clippers will face Toronto Raptors on New Year’s eve without their superstars. Raptors on the other hand are uncertain about Fred VanVleet and their rookie Scottie Barnes suiting up for the night.

Serge Ibaka missed most of the 2020-21 NBA season and as result, it will be his first time back in Toronto after signing with the Clippers. He won his first ring with the Raptors back in 2019 and had a significant role to play in the postseason.

Although his numbers are significantly down with the Clippers he can expect more playing time to improve them with Ivica Zubac being sidelined.

The speech by Serge Ibaka helped the Raptors get past Giannis and the Bucks

Toronto Raptors had a historic playoff run that year with Kawhi Leonard at the forefront. The Game 7 buzzer-beater turned him into a superstar overnight. They went on to face the MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in the conference finals.

The series was heavily in Bucks’ favor as they had a 2-0 lead. The Raptors made a huge comeback winning 4 straight to make it to the Finals for the first time in franchise history. Their center Serge Ibaka had a huge part to play in that comeback on and off the court.

Eric Koreen, a Raptors reporter, revealed the motivational words Ibaka shared with the team.

VanVleet on Ibaka’s famous speech to the Raptors when they were down 0-2 to Bucks pic.twitter.com/RGURQJtFO5 — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) December 30, 2021

“It didn’t mean anything at the time because Serge is always talking,” Vanvleet said to Korean. “He’s always got a story. He’s always got some motivational speech, and he doesn’t know how to finish his speeches. So he just rambles on for a while.

According to VanVleet, the team did not take him seriously at the beginning. However, when the Raptors eventually got past the Bucks in Game 6 they reflected on everything Ibaka said. “Damn, Serge did tell us when we were down 0-2′. You look back and say, ‘Damn, he was a genius the whole time and nobody was listening.’”

Serge Ibaka narrated the story about the time OKC Thunder was down 2 against the San Antonio Spurs in 2015. Funnily, Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green were playing for the Spurs at the time. He was telling the team this story in 2019 as he faced the Bucks alongside Kawhi and Green.

