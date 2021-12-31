Basketball

“Serge Ibaka told us about the time he was down 0-2 against Kawhi Leonard”: Fred VanVleet recalls how his former teammate motivated the Raptors with a speech during 2019 ECF against Milwaukee Bucks

"Serge Ibaka told us about the time he was down 0-2 against Kawhi Leonard": Fred VanVleet recalls how his former teammate motivated the Raptors with a speech during 2019 ECF against Milwaukee Bucks
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat BBL 11 match?
Next Article
"It's similar to having relationship problems": Max Verstappen shares his thoughts on F1 drivers 'not agreeing' with the FIA's decision making
NBA Latest Post
“90% of the NBA is vaccinated and we’re still dropping like flies”: Bradley Beal reveals his skepticism towards finally getting the COVID-19 vaccine after avoiding it for months
“90% of the NBA is vaccinated and we’re still dropping like flies”: Bradley Beal reveals his skepticism towards finally getting the COVID-19 vaccine after avoiding it for months

Bradley Beal finally gets vaccinated against COVID-19 and reveals that he was thinking about his…