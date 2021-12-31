“Only a loser would say Draymond Green got a rare W”: Former DPOY denounces NBA commissioner after Warriors’ Nuggets rematch gets canceled ahead of New Years’ Eve Covid-19 outbreak

Draymond Green denounced Adam Silver and the NBA’s executive committee after the Warriors-Nuggets game tonight got canceled.

The 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year must be smarting after missing an opportunity to avenge their recent loss. An injury-ravaged Denver had held on grittily for an 89-86 win recently against Golden State.

Dropping this game had dropped the Warriors below an .800 record to 27-7. They have managed to steer clear of the injury and illness bug unlike the rest of the NBA teams. But this loss represented one of the low points of their otherwise incredible start to the season.

Draymond Green is one of those players who actively hate losing more than they like winning. And when it comes to blowing a game with putrid offense, Dray wants an opportunity to redeem his act.

Being denied of such a chance obviously meant that he got heated. The 3-time champion took to Twitter to voice his disappointment and disapproval for the NBA’s decision-making:

“How do you continue to cancel games when you’ve implemented rules to prevent this from happening? Is that not a competitive advantage for other teams? The guys we didn’t have due to the protocol list played no role in Tuesdays loss? Pick a side but don’t straddle the fence.”

How do you continue to cancel games when you’ve implemented rules to prevent this from happening? Is that not a competitive advantage for other teams? The guys we didn’t have due to the protocol list played no role in Tuesdays loss? Pick a side but don’t straddle the fence. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 30, 2021

Draymond Green trolls a hater in his Twitter mentions

Draymond Green caused a stir across NBA circles with his unbridled – and rather unfair – criticism of the league’s policies. But perhaps one Twitter user found it too uncathartic to hear these words from a player whose team he probably hates.

This person posted ‘Rare W’ for Draymond in the replies using a burner account – one of the most cowardly things possible. And Dray wasn’t about to let this clown go scot-free – not this time.

Draymond called this hater out in his replies thus:

Rare W?!?! Only a loser would say Draymond got a rare W! You clearly don’t know what winning is. https://t.co/fZaDYHzyOd — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 30, 2021

