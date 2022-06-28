“There has to be part of Kevin Durant wishing Kyrie Irving opted out”: Skip Bayless and NBA Twitter react to Uncle Drew picking $37M over LeBron James

Kyrie Irving lives up to his unpredictable status amid rumors of him joining the LA Lakers. The Nets guard has decided to opt-in for his $37M player option.

In what may be disappointing news for Lakers Nation, Kyrie Irving has decided to opt into the final year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets. The former champion was once again in the headlines the past week. After not being offered the desired extension, Irving planned to test free agency.

The LA Lakers emerged as a top suitor for the 30-year-old that would reunite him with former Cavs teammate LeBron James. While Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and co attempted to crack a deal with the Nets front office, the latter wasn’t interested in anything the Lakers had to offer.

Thus Irving would have to forgo his $37M player option and sign the $6M taxpayer exemption with the purple and gold. Though any player deciding to take an enormous pay cut was unheard of, when it came to Irving’s case, anything was possible.

Nonetheless, recent reports have confirmed Irving’s decision to stay with the Nets for the final year of his contract.

NBA Twitter reacts to Kyrie Irving’s decision to opt into the final year of his contract.

It was a tumultuous week for the Nets organization, with Irving deciding to test free agency. As a result, uncertainty loomed over Kevin Durant’s future with the franchise. However, with Irving planning to stay for the final year of his contract, Brooklyn looks to run it back.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2022

Just a guess: There has to be part of Kevin Durant – maybe a pretty big part – that’s thinking, “I wish he’d opted out so I could be done with him.” — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 27, 2022

Guess Kyrie didn’t want a second chance with LeBron THAT bad – not lose-$30-mil bad. So, after wrecking the Nets last season, he’s forced to play with them next season for a mere $36.5 mil. Some guys just can’t get a break. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 27, 2022

Kyrie Irving: “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even.” https://t.co/rpiS8YkSZI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2022

Kyrie Irving destroying every NBA team he has ever been a part of pic.twitter.com/UbubDWsJW1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 27, 2022

Kyrie Irving is a man of his word. Believe me when I tell you that. — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) June 28, 2022

Barring the Lakers, no team was willing to pursue Irving in a sign-and-trade. Nevertheless, with Irving deciding to stay in Brooklyn, it will be interesting to see how far he and Durant take the Nets in the upcoming season.

