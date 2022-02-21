“Just like my free throws, man”: Luka Doncic gets real about struggles from the free-throw line while throwing a ball at All-Star teammate Nikola Jokic

Luka Doncic roasts himself when he misses Nikola Jokic by an inch after being hit by a small ball during the post-game presser.

Fellow European superstars Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic put up a show for the fans off the court. Their friendly banter gave everyone a break from all the unoriginal questions during the media day.

Although the origin of this feud is unclear, it started when Jokic hit the Mavericks superstar with a small ball during an interview. Luka wanted to sue the Serbian big man. Despite that, The Joker had the nerve to ask for the ball back.

Luka is sitting at the podium next to Nikola Jokic. Luka interrupted Joker’s session to wave at him. Joker had a small ball and whipped it at him. Jokic was asked how he feels about Luka: “I hate him.” pic.twitter.com/7YUM7DO4xA — Mike Singer (@msinger) February 19, 2022

Luka always keeps it low-key in the All-Star Game with bare minimum effort. He clocked in 24 minutes and had 8 points. Whereas Nikola Jokic went for 10 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists. However, when it matters Doncic always plays like an MVP for the Mavericks.

Also Read: “If Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Durant had a baby, it would be Joel Embiid”: Kendrick Perkins acknowledges Sixers All-Star’s unmatched dominance this season, calls him the best basketball player

Luka Doncic acknowledges his poor free-throw shooting

In the post-game presser, Doncic was very seriously discussing the game and his performance when Jokic went in for a final hit. This time Luka did not hold back but the ball missed Jokic. Clearly, the Nuggets big man had the final laugh.

Luka hilariously brought up his inability to shoot free throws and left fans in shambles.

The Luka Doncic-Nikola Jokic banter continued until the very last minute. Just after Luka noticed he was stationed next to Jokic again and asked for a small ball, Jokic threw one at him as he left. Luka threw it back … and missed. “Just like my free throws, man.” pic.twitter.com/tnj23jZY88 — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) February 21, 2022



The 3x all-star is currently shooting 73.1% from the free-throw line. He is considered to be a good shooter with multiple buzzer-beaters in just 4 years in the NBA. Shooting so low from the FT line is inexcusable when he is the go-to player in the final few seconds.

Defenders will feed off it unless the Slovenian superstar tries to rectify this weakness. The Dallas Mavericks are 5th in the west and safely above the play-in territory. It will be interesting to see how the big roster changes affect their standing after the all-star break.

Also Read: “Stephen Curry, why are you playing so much defense, bro?!”: Draymond Green hilariously calls out his GSW teammate for playing too much defense in the 2022 All-Star Game