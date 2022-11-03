“Serious and Harmful Allegations”: Dwyane Wade Publicly Calls Out Ex-Wife Siohvaughn Funches for Attacking Daughter’s ‘Identity’

Feb 7, 2007; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade reacts as his Marquette jersey is unveiled and retired, with his wife, Siohvaughn, and son, Daire, who reacts with surprise, during half time of a game between Marquette and Providence at the Bradley Center. Wade’s alma mater won 69-62. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Phelps/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Dwyane Wade has found himself embroiled in a highly sensitive controversy. While the player is in Africa on a ‘self-improvement’ journey, his ex-wife has lodged immense allegations against the star. Siohvaughn Funches has claimed that the former Miami Heat star is monetizing their daughter’s identity. Zaya has seemed to change her name and gender and Dwyane Wade has supported her cause.

After the reveal of the allegations, Dwyane Wade finally responded via his Instagram. The 3-time champion issued a strongly worded response to Siohvaughn’s allegations.

In his statement, the 13-time All-Star has not only refused his ex-wife’s claims but also questioned her motives and actions. He has written about Funches’ desire to prevent her daughter from changing her name and gender.

Dwyane Wade goes after ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches

Dwyane Wade started his public statement by showing his disdain for publicly addressing this allegation surrounding his parenting. He then went on to explain in detail how his wife has only used lawyers and court as a means to put pressure and stress in his life.

The Flash also attacked his wife. He claimed that she had no interest in her children’s upbringing and welfare.

Wade: “None of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously find ways of centering herself and her needs, without regard to her children.”

The 2008-09 scoring champ also alleged Siohvaughn had a history of fabricating such lies. He reminded everyone that he retained sole custody of their children. Dwyane Wade further alleged that Funches was an absent parent who refused to understand her own daughter’s identity and needs.

How did this battle start between Wade and his ex-wife

Siohvaughn has gone to court to prevent her daughter from changing her gender and name. She has asked the court to prevent it until Zaya becomes an adult.

In her statement to the media, she also alleged that Dwyane Wade was felicitating his daughter to monetize her identity. She also alleged that the former NBA player had revealed to her how Dinsey was a potential client.

Siohvaughn: “In April 2022, (Dwyane) invited me to one of his residences in Atlanta, Georgia. During this occasion, he informed me that a lot of money had been already made and that additional money will be made in relation to our child’s name and gender issue. (Dwyane) told me that he intended to make our child very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements/contracts associated therewith.”

Dwyane’s decision to support her daughter garnered a lot of support from the public. His understanding and willingness to give Zaya the time and space needed to feel comfortable and accepted was an admirable move.

However, the current allegations from his ex-wife have brought on much pressure on the athlete. It not only puts more pressure on Zaya but the entire incident which should have been private and intimate has turned into a public fiasco.

The coming weeks will be crucial as D-Wade and Funches collide over their daughter’s future.

