Who is Dwyane Wade’s Ex-Wife Siohvaughn Funches, and Why is She Accusing Him Of Using Zaya Wade To Make Money?

Dwyane Wade and his family are perhaps the most realistic version of an idealistic version out there within the NBA community. Sure, there have been problems, especially between Gabrielle Union, and the Heat legend. However, despite the problems being crippling at times, the family has worked together to fix them.

Today, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are one of the biggest power couples on the face of this planet, to the point many forget she’s Wade’s second wife.

But, despite being out of the media’s eye for so long, Siohvaughn Funches has come roaring back into the spotlight. And it’s not for a reason The Flash will be too thrilled about.

Siohvaughn Funches accuses Dwyane Wade of forcing Zaya Wade to take up endorsement deals with companies to profit financially

For those that may not be aware, both Zaire Wade and Zaya Wade are the children of Siohvaughn Funches and Dwyane Wade. And as per the rules of her and the Heat legend’s custody agreement, she is required to be consulted on any major decisions in the children’s life.

Why is this important? Well, Zaya Wade recently announced her brave decision to go through a sex-change procedure, along with one that legally changes her name as well.

This is admirable of Wade, given that at the tender age of 15, she was able to come out about what she wanted to do on such a major level.

Dwyane Wade has allegedly been very supportive of his daughter’s decision. In fact, he has allegedly been looking into potential deals to help her perhaps profit from it as well. And here is where Funches has a bit of a problem.

Speaking to the media, here is what Funches’s attorney, Mark Gross had to say on the matter, as per Yahoo.

“There are multiple factors to be considered by the Court in determining the requests to change the minor child’s name and gender. The minor child is fifteen and one-half years old.” Adding, Dwyane “is positioned to profit from the minor child’s name and gender change with various companies through contacts and marketing opportunities including but not limited to deals with Disney.”

Siohvaughn Funches spoke on the matter directly as well, saying the following.

“In April 2022, (Dwyane) invited me to one of his residences in Atlanta, Georgia. During this occasion, he informed me that a lot of money had been already made and that additional money will be made in relation to our child’s name and gender issue. (Dwyane) told me that he intended to make our child very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements/contracts associated therewith… I inquired what companies had made deals, or was willing to make deals, with (Dwyane) regarding our child. Zion, who was present at the time, answered that various companies were interested and that Disney was a prospective company.”

Overall, this seems to be a murky ordeal, to say the least.

Given the former pair have been fairly logical about all divisive matters on their kids in the recent past, it is likely they will come to an amicable agreement.

But it will likely take a very, very long time. This is a massive, life-altering decision of a 15-year-old, after all.

Jimmy Butler once sent a little signal to Gabrielle Union about how he felt about her

Coming back to Dwyane Wade’s second wife here, Gabrielle Union once had the serious attention of Jimmy Butler, something you can read about in detail here.

The broad strokes of it are that Gabrielle Union posted a picture of herself on social media. And given how attractive a person she is, Butler couldn’t help but notice, commenting “WELL DAMN”.

What ensued after was a little back and forth between Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler, with Wade ending it saying ‘Put well damn in caps on my wife photo again and you’re gonna see what the good, the bad, and the ugly is like’.

Well damn, indeed.

