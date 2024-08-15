Seth Curry Believes Real Madrid Will Be Unstoppable This Season

With the NBA still two months away from the start of the next regular season, several players across the league are diverting their focus to the upcoming 2024-2025 soccer season. We’ve already witnessed Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart sparring over English Premier League clubs. Now, Seth Curry has joined the trend, becoming the latest icon to publicly support a soccer team.

Advertisement

Seth has often expressed his love for Real Madrid. Earlier in June, Stephen Curry’s younger brother was spotted at Wembley Stadium in London to witness the Spanish giants lift the UEFA Champions League trophy for the 15th time.

More recently, the sharpshooter supported the Los Blancos by believing that the Madrid-based team would be unstoppable in the coming season. Curry expressed his opinion on his Instagram story. The graphic included the following pointers as the reason behind the same:

“Won La Liga by 10 points last season. Signed Kylian Mbappe as a free agent. Courtois and Militao are fully fit…”

Seth Curry seems confident about Real Madrid next season pic.twitter.com/bPNsGekY5v — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) August 14, 2024

Real Madrid was one of the best-performing clubs in the world. During the 2023-2024 season, Carlo Ancelotti’s side won the La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, and the UCL. The team managed to achieve this impressive treble without Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao being fully fit. Now, both players have recovered from their injuries and will be returning to the starting lineup.

Additionally, Florentino Perez also managed to add Kylian Mbappé to the star-studded roster that already consisted of the likes of Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr., among others. With Mbappé regarded as the best player in the world, the Vikings will only improve.

It seems like Seth Curry’s prediction might be true. Merely a day after posting on his Instagram story, Real Madrid defeated Atalanta 2-0 to lift the UEFA Super Cup. Each of the three stars on the team contributed to the win. While Mbappe scored a goal in his debut for the club, Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. had one assist each.

Their performance at the National Stadium Warsaw suggests that the Real Madrid are in for a dominant season.