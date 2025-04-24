“Father’s Dream Come True”: Dell Curry Got Emotional About Calling Steph Curry’s Matchup vs Seth and His Former Team Hornets

There are quite a few sons of former NBA players currently playing in the league. Domantas Sabonis and Gary Payton II, for instance, are sons of former All-Stars. Then we have Bronny James, who shares the hardwood with his dad. However, if there’s a “First Family” of the NBA, with credit given to the Boozers and Thompsons, it has to be the Currys.

Both Steph and Seth are still going strong, following in the footsteps of their father, Dell. The senior Curry had a great career in his own right before he became one of the most famous dads in the league. Dell works as a color commentator for the Charlotte Hornets.

And he’s now had the unique honor of calling a game in which both his sons were playing on three separate occasions. This became possible after Seth was traded to Charlotte at last year’s trade deadline. Just over two weeks later, the Hornets traveled to San Francisco to take on Steph’s Warriors.

And the proud dad was on the headset as his two sons relived their old driveway battles on the NBA hardwood. Dell played 10 years for the Hornets and wore number 30, which Seth chose to wear when he joined his dad’s old team.

Last year, Dell opened up about how exciting and nerve-wracking it was to call a game between his two sons.

“It’s a father’s dream come true to be able to call a game both your sons are playing. Of course, they played against each other, but to be able to call it, I can’t explain it, it’s really amazing,” wrote Dell in an article on NBA.com.

The Warriors ended up winning that first game 97-84. However, neither Curry brother played particularly well, possibly due to nerves brought about by the historic family moment.

Steph scored 15 on 5-14 shooting, while Seth made two of eight from the field. He added two free throws to finish with six points.

The Currys are living the dream

Steph and Seth also spoke about how special that moment was after the game.

“I can’t imagine. Having kids and seeing them accomplish anything is like the biggest joy,” Steph said before joking, “Now to have a son playing for the same team he played for as an original Hornet, I told them I’m outnumbered now when they come in, it’s two Currys against one. It is pretty special.”

Seth admitted that, as cool as it was for both brothers, it still couldn’t compare to the feeling his dad had.

“He hasn’t seen us match up in person for a while, but also he’s calling, so it’s a different dynamic for him. I think he’s probably the most excited,” said Seth.

Steph and Seth have also met two times this year with their dad on the call. Seeing them all together brings into focus what a remarkable life the Curry family has had in the game. Dell played for 16 years in the NBA, a number that Steph equaled this year.

Incidentally, both Steph and his dad’s names are Wardell Stephen Curry (Steph has a II at the end). Seth has played 11 years in the league, which puts the Curry family total at an incredible 43 years.

Unless LeBron James goes another few years and Bronny and Bryce end up putting together solid careers, that’s going to be tough for anybody to catch.