Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Asks for More Money While Wearing a Fur Coat, Shows How Disconnected he is to Reality 

The consensus during the NBA All-Star Weekend was simple, the game was boring and it was not basketball. It felt like an exhibition of sorts. From wild shots to off-the-glass dunks, it was clear rhetoric to the term “all-star game”. And yet, the NBA refuses to do anything about it. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was among those that vehemently opposed the game.

But the problem isn’t in the way, it is the how. An NBA player wishing that the all-star game be more competitive is sensible. After all, anyone of the 440-odd players that play in the league made it because they were ultra-competitive.

However, the manner in which he asked for the game to be competitive highlights a glaring issue. NBA players are becoming increasingly disconnected from the world at large.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander asking for changes in the all-star game with monetary demands and a fur coat shows how disconnected he really is!

Yes, it is all in that statement. During the final round of post-game interviews, almost everyone cited their dislike of the game. The Oklahoma City Thunder star was also in agreement.

However, the manner in which he asked for the changes says a lot about him. Off the court, he is known as one of the brightest fashion stars in the league. And he wore a fur coat to the game. Whether or not it is real fur is a debate for another day.

So, Shai wants changes but he also wants to be paid more. At this point, we just think it is absurd. NBA players already get bonuses for cracking the all-star roster and not to mention a sharp rise in popularity thanks to the spotlight shining on them all weekend long.

But to ask for more money in order to put on a show? That sounds a little disconnected. For context, Shai is expected to make $30 million this year.

SGA and LeBron James have a cold war brewing

Yes, you read that right. In the same press conference, Shai was asked about his thoughts on LeBron blocking his shot. He had this to say.

” (he) wasn’t playing no defense and then the one time I tried to get a dunk, he wanna play defense. I got something for that next time though.”

Shai took LeBron’s block personally 😅 pic.twitter.com/Gc6V4cMNlF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 20, 2023

Looks like the Thunder star is set to dish out the hurt to King James, we are equally intrigued to see how that one goes.

