Advait Jajodia
|Published 21/02/2023

“Don’t want your pretend GM bullsh*t trade suggestions”: Jeanie Buss Calls Out a LeBron James Fan Page for “Harassing Messages” in DMs

Sep 28, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss attends media day at the UCLA Health and Training Center in El Segundo, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have had some awful performances after winning the 2020 bubble championship. Unfortunately, the likes of Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka have been heavily criticized for any move that they make.

Buss recently disclosed that she was even receiving hateful messages from a LeBron James fan page after the Twitter user posted a photo of text interaction with the Lakers owner. The Twitter user “@BronGotGame” initially tweeted:

After the user denied sending any hateful messages to Buss, the 61-year-old uploaded screenshots of the “harassing messages” they had directed towards her a few months back. Replying to the tweet, Jeanie stated that she didn’t want any “bullsh*t” trade suggestions henceforth.

NBA Twitter reacts to the exchange between Jeanie Buss and the LeBron James fan page

As soon as all the photos and tweets went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions. While there were a few who sympathised and took Buss’ side, there were a few that didn’t understand why an NBA owner would make such a big deal about a troll.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ awful 2022-2023 season

The LA-based franchise has been having a pretty horrific year. Even though LeBron has been averaging 30 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7 assists per game, Darvin Ham’s boys have failed to capitalise on the 38-year-old’s MVP-like performance.

13th in the Western Conference with an awful 27-32 record, LAL are no way near where they would’ve liked to be on the standings.

However, with the latest trades bringing D’Angelo Russell and others to wear the Purple & Gold, the Lakers go have a solid chance at making a legit run to clinch one of the four play-in spots.

