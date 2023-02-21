“Don’t want your pretend GM bullsh*t trade suggestions”: Jeanie Buss Calls Out a LeBron James Fan Page for “Harassing Messages” in DMs

The Los Angeles Lakers have had some awful performances after winning the 2020 bubble championship. Unfortunately, the likes of Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka have been heavily criticized for any move that they make.

Buss recently disclosed that she was even receiving hateful messages from a LeBron James fan page after the Twitter user posted a photo of text interaction with the Lakers owner. The Twitter user “@BronGotGame” initially tweeted:

I’m in tears dawg Jeanie Buss replied to my dm’s and I was just thanking her & Pelinka for the trades that went down, be thankful lady pic.twitter.com/8auVtNMWca — ²³☄️ (@BronGotGame) February 20, 2023

After the user denied sending any hateful messages to Buss, the 61-year-old uploaded screenshots of the “harassing messages” they had directed towards her a few months back. Replying to the tweet, Jeanie stated that she didn’t want any “bullsh*t” trade suggestions henceforth.

Here is an example of the harassing messages. As I’ve said on this platform before, everyone is entitled to their opinion so I am not arguing about that. Its just that I don’t want my DM’s to be full of your pretend GM BS trade suggestions that’s all. pic.twitter.com/oaMLmeEUsG — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) February 20, 2023

NBA Twitter reacts to the exchange between Jeanie Buss and the LeBron James fan page

As soon as all the photos and tweets went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions. While there were a few who sympathised and took Buss’ side, there were a few that didn’t understand why an NBA owner would make such a big deal about a troll.

multi millionaire nba team owner arguing with a lebron stan on twitter you literally can’t make this shit up — Hades807 (@Hades806) February 21, 2023

Replying to an account named “Lebronchitis” is crazy Jeanie — HTB ♨️ (@HenryTheBlasian) February 21, 2023

Get off twitter and make the playoffs — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) February 21, 2023

we’re in the 13th seed meanwhile you’re arguing with legoat stans on twitter… do better jeanie. — (@Cursed6ix) February 20, 2023

She cooked you gang — James Bond (@mustik_capalot) February 20, 2023

He was very selective in what he was showing, knew there was more to it. Concur, doesn’t need to go into the DMs. — cabrillo24 (@cabrillo24) February 21, 2023

The Los Angeles Lakers’ awful 2022-2023 season

The LA-based franchise has been having a pretty horrific year. Even though LeBron has been averaging 30 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7 assists per game, Darvin Ham’s boys have failed to capitalise on the 38-year-old’s MVP-like performance.

13th in the Western Conference with an awful 27-32 record, LAL are no way near where they would’ve liked to be on the standings.

However, with the latest trades bringing D’Angelo Russell and others to wear the Purple & Gold, the Lakers go have a solid chance at making a legit run to clinch one of the four play-in spots.

