Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Explains How “Utmost Confidence” in His Game Is Key to Late-Game Poise

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s rise in the NBA has unfolded in real time. When he entered the league in 2018, few viewed him as a future MVP. Yet he reached that level and captured a championship with the Oklahoma City Thunder along the way. Today, he is firmly among the league’s elite, and a major reason for that is the confidence with which he carries himself on and off the court.

Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the starters in the All-Star game this weekend, where he spoke about his mindset. Now, there will be people chiming in and calling him a “foul baiter”, but his talent cannot be denied. In late game moments when the whole team appears to be nervous and rushing to get points, he remains calm, and that actually works.

The Thunder star is firmly of the belief that what happens today doesn’t matter tomorrow. So, in his mind, the only thing he cares about his getting better with each passing day.

Speaking about his style of play, the Canadian said, “I have the utmost confidence in my game. Everybody’s trying to speed it up. And I’m not Usain Bolt.”

Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t been in many losing situations over the last two years, and when he has, he’s helped the Thunder wiggle its way out on several occasions. In “within ten-points” situations in the 2025-26 season, the Thunder have had a winning percentage of >85%. That shows that they rarely panic, and SGA being on the floor genuinely helps with that.

“I’m not about to outrun anybody. I gotta slow down. It’s that simple. You run fast, I go slow,” Gilgeous-Alexander added.

SGA is once again one of the favorites to win MVP this season. He is averaging 31.8 points, a stat line that, halfway through the regular season, highlights just how consistently dominant he has been. The Thunder as a whole have struggled a bit lately, with them losing the “#1 record in the NBA bragging rights” to the Detroit Pistons right before the All-Star break. They’re 42-14 and 5-5 in their last 10 games.

The Thunder have to improve, of course, but SGA needs to keep doing what he always does: be calm, believe in himself, and score points. It’s what makes him a front-runner for the best player in the league award.