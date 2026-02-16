mobile app bar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Explains How “Utmost Confidence” in His Game Is Key to Late-Game Poise

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google news
Team World guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) of the Oklahoma City Thunder on the red carpet before the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s rise in the NBA has unfolded in real time. When he entered the league in 2018, few viewed him as a future MVP. Yet he reached that level and captured a championship with the Oklahoma City Thunder along the way. Today, he is firmly among the league’s elite, and a major reason for that is the confidence with which he carries himself on and off the court.

Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the starters in the All-Star game this weekend, where he spoke about his mindset. Now, there will be people chiming in and calling him a “foul baiter”, but his talent cannot be denied. In late game moments when the whole team appears to be nervous and rushing to get points, he remains calm, and that actually works.

The Thunder star is firmly of the belief that what happens today doesn’t matter tomorrow. So, in his mind, the only thing he cares about his getting better with each passing day.

Speaking about his style of play, the Canadian said, “I have the utmost confidence in my game. Everybody’s trying to speed it up. And I’m not Usain Bolt.” 

Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t been in many losing situations over the last two years, and when he has, he’s helped the Thunder wiggle its way out on several occasions. In “within ten-points” situations in the 2025-26 season, the Thunder have had a winning percentage of >85%. That shows that they rarely panic, and SGA being on the floor genuinely helps with that.

“I’m not about to outrun anybody. I gotta slow down. It’s that simple. You run fast, I go slow,” Gilgeous-Alexander added.

SGA is once again one of the favorites to win MVP this season. He is averaging 31.8 points, a stat line that, halfway through the regular season, highlights just how consistently dominant he has been. The Thunder as a whole have struggled a bit lately, with them losing the “#1 record in the NBA bragging rights” to the Detroit Pistons right before the All-Star break. They’re 42-14 and 5-5 in their last 10 games.

The Thunder have to improve, of course, but SGA needs to keep doing what he always does: be calm, believe in himself, and score points. It’s what makes him a front-runner for the best player in the league award.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these