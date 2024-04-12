“Shammgod A N**ga That’s 7’4”: Victor Wembanyama’s Unreal Mobility Leaves Kevin Garnett In A State Of Disbelief

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has been an unstoppable highlights machine in his debut season. However, his latest feat might be his most impressive yet, at least according to Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, who was left astonished after watching the Spurs sensation pull off the Shammgod in San Antonio’s 102-87 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The KG Certified podcast’s official Instagram handle shared Garnett’s instant reaction to the move. The rookie’s move caused Garnett to absolutely lose his marbles before he said the following.

“Not only to Shammgod a n***a that’s 7’4″ or the same size as you, but to Shammgod a n***a from the post? That was the craziest s**t I’ve ever seen a big n***a do, yo. Lord, the n***a was in the motherf*****g post, and he Shammgod a n***a… This move of the year y’all.”

Garnett explained that the post, the area between the free throw line and the baseline, is crowded and where most physical contact happens, making it difficult to pull off quick dribble moves. The Hall of Famer added that Wembanyama pulling off the Shammgod move in the post and finishing with ease despite having two defenders nearby made it the ‘Move of the Year.’

Dribble moves like the Shammgod are the hallmark of diminutive guards like Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry, and Trae Young, who use their agility, low center of gravity, and size mismatch to beat taller and bigger defenders to create lanes to attack the rim. However, Wembanyama, the joint-tallest player in the NBA at 7’4″ alongside Houston Rockets’ Boban Marjanovic, pulling off moves that require traits reserved for guards, is a sight to behold.

His innate ability to move like a guard in the post, while being the premier defensive center in the NBA, has left fans, analysts, and Hall of Famers alike beyond awe-struck. Wembanyama was dubbed to be a one-of-a-kind athlete, and he lives up to the billing every week.

Kevin Garnett pays homage to Victor Wembanyama

It’s difficult to sweep Kevin Garnett off his feet, but it has seemingly been light work for Victor Wembanyama to turn the Hall of Famer into a fan. On a recent episode of the KG Certified podcast, the former Celtics superstar spoke highly of the Spurs rookie’s impact on the sport and compared him to Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant,

“Wemby is damn near KD [Kevin Durant] in the five, bro. He’s bringing a dynamic to the five, that, if you can’t slide or move your feet & be dynamic, it’s gonna be hard. If he’s setting the precedent for the future fives… the position is getting taller, more skilled, more versatile. He is different. If this is the worst we’ve seen of Wemby, strap on your seat belt & hold on.”

In addition to showing off his offensive repertoire, Wembanyama has been a menace on the defensive end. Per Statmuse, his 3.6 blocks per game are the third-most for a rookie behind Manute Bol (5.0) and David Robinson (3.9). He’s engaged in a tight battle with compatriot Rudy Gobert for the Defensive Player of the Year while also averaging 21.3 points and 3.8 assists per game.

The Frenchman is the runaway favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award, and as long as he remains healthy, it’ll be the first of several individual accolades that he racks up during his career.