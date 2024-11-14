Shams Charania: Joel Embiid Can Only Get in Basketball Shape By Being on the Court

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts to a play against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Joel Embiid’s high-anticipated season debut was a disaster. The center looked sluggish in the 76ers’ 111-99 loss to the Knicks and labored to 13 points on a dismal 18% shooting from the floor. The 30-year-old, who has been nursing a knee injury, did not move as fluidly as he usually does and did not show any of the patented explosiveness that made him a nightmare to guard. He’s sat out of Philadelphia’s subsequent game against the Cavaliers as part of his load management regime, which Shams Charania believes is counterproductive.

On ESPN’s First Take, the insider claimed that Embiid and the 76ers decision to hold him back and not play him on back-to-back nights is preventing him from hitting his stride and playing at the level that earned him the MVP award in 2023. Charania said,

“[Joel Embiid] knows the urgency is there… He needs to get in basketball shape. [But] the only way you get in basketball shape is by playing basketball.”

.@ShamsCharania says that the 76ers need Embiid back on the court ✍️ “The only way you get in basketball shape is by playing basketball.” pic.twitter.com/YOKTi9a15U — First Take (@FirstTake) November 14, 2024



Before his season debut against the Knicks, Embiid last played in a competitive game for Team USA in the Paris Olympics and didn’t face any injury concerns. However, in the lead-up to the 76ers training camp, he reportedly felt discomfort in his knee, forcing him to sit out of Philadelphia’s first six games of the season.

A three-game suspension for shoving a reporter after they made sinister remarks about the center’s family in a story critiquing his absence delayed his season debut. When he finally returned to action, he looked well off the pace and had a horrendous outing.

The 76ers expected this to be the year they break their championship duck, but as things stand, making it to playoffs would be a commendable feat.

Sixers’ disastrous start to the season

Philadelphia’s front office went all out in the offseason to ensure they built a team worthy of competing for the title. They gave Paul George a four-year, $211 million deal to bail on the Clippers and join the 76ers. They handed out contract extensions to Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Kelly Oubre, and signed veterans Andre Drummond, and Eric Gordon to give the roster a much-needed facelift.

After all those moves, they are 2-9 and second-last in the Eastern Conference standings. However, in Philadelphia’s defense, they have yet to play a game with Embiid, George, and Maxey on the court together. The center has played only one game this season, while the veteran forward has featured in five.

The guard, the only one of the three who was available when the season commenced, suffered a hamstring strain earlier this month and is expected to be out until next week. The 76ers knew Embiid and George’s injury history and expected them to miss plenty of regular season games.

However, they didn’t anticipate that the rest of the team would crater without them. The signs are ominous but the 76ers will continue believing that their season will course correct once all three are fit and play together. When that will happen is anyone’s guess.