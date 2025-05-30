Paul George Responds To Shams Charania’s Bold 2025 Offseason Claim With Giannis Antetokounmpo And Kevin Durant Example

With the 2024–25 NBA season nearing its conclusion, attention is already shifting toward what promises to be a blockbuster offseason. Several major moves are reportedly in the pipeline, and fan excitement has reached a fever pitch, especially with Shams Charania predicting it could be one of the “craziest ever.”

“This is the most I think anticipation team executives have had over an offseason,” the NBA insider told Pat McAfee earlier this week. “I think this offseason might be the most craziest ever.”

Shams is predicting that this offseason might be the craziest in NBA history “This is the most I think anticipation team executives have had over an offseason…I think this offseason might be the most craziest ever.” (@PatMcAfeeShow / @ClutchPoints) pic.twitter.com/aUBsQw605h — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 27, 2025

Superstar Paul George has now recently weighed in on what he believes Shams was hinting at.

George and the Philadelphia 76ers endured a nightmare season, finishing with a 24–58 record, good for just the 13th spot in the Eastern Conference, and well short of even a Play-In Tournament appearance.

To make matters worse, the team’s cornerstone, Joel Embiid, suffered a season-ending injury—yet another addition to the long list of injuries the 2023 MVP has battled throughout his career.

So when George was asked on the latest edition of his Podcast P about the famed NBA journalists’ “crazy offseason” claim, he felt it necessary to pull back the curtain. “Sham is obviously a credible source,” stated PG. “He’s got to have some type of intel that’s telling him there is gonna be some big moves.”

PG then reminded listeners about some of the top rumors for the offseason, including himself. “There’s been KD. I’ve been in some forms of trades. There’s the Giannis situation where we’re keeping an eye,” he stated.

It’s hard to look ahead to next season without mentioning Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Durant appears to be done with the Suns after two turbulent years in the desert, while Antetokounmpo has reportedly expressed interest in exploring a trade for the first time in his career. Back-to-back ugly first-round exits for the Bucks can have that effect.

Both superstars have been linked to the likes of the Rockets, Spurs, Knicks, and Heat. Giannis, in particular, is said to prefer a team in a state with no income tax, making Texas or Florida likely destinations.

As for George, he signed a four-year, $212 million max deal with the 76ers on July 1, 2024.

The contract includes a player option for the final year in 2027–28. But with Embiid’s future in doubt and George entering the back end of his prime, the Sixers face tough questions about their long-term direction. Dark times could lie ahead for the former Eastern Conference powerhouse.

While these three stars won’t be the only names on the move after the 2025 NBA Finals, they’re certainly generating the most buzz. Shams might be right—this offseason is shaping up to be a wild one, and the conversation has already begun.