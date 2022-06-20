“Kenny Atkinson emulated Charles Barkley by using his ear wax as lip balm”: Warriors coach rejected Michael Jordan’s offer amidst hilarious clip of his surfacing

Kenny Atkinson is one of the most in-demand coaches in the NBA right now.

Atkinson gained prominence as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets pre-KD and Kyrie. He inculcated a strong culture in Brooklyn and overachieved with the likes of D’Angelo Russell, Jarrett Allen, and Spencer Dinwiddie.

However, with KD and Kyrie coming in after the 2019 off-season, the expectations and pressure grew and Atkinson stepped down from his job. He went on to join the Clippers coaching staff first and then the Warriors.

At the Warriors, Atkinson has been part of the championship-winning setup in 2022. This boost in credentials resulted in Atkinson’s name being thrown around amidst the off-season coaching dominoes.

Atkinson was rumored to have been the top choice in Michael Jordan and Co’s mind for the vacant head coach slot at Charlotte. However, Atkinson later rejected the offer in favor of staying with the Warriors.

And it is safe to say that Hornets fans aren’t best pleased. One particular show of protest has caught the eye and has grabbed our attention.

How have Hornets fans gone around throwing shade at Atkinson?

Hornet fans, like their owner, seem to have taken the rejection personally.

Videos showing Kenny Atkinson engaged in an absurd sideline habit have been in circulation on social media. Atkinson is pictured rubbing ear wax on his lip as a substitute for lip balm.

Hornets fans have taken the responsibility of popularising the video in light of the rejection they faced.

Atkinson’s habit might still come second only to Charles Barkley’s moisturizing regime in terms of absurdity. The Chuckster was revealed to have hidden Vaseline in his belly button as a mode of storage.

Kenny Atkinson is currently in a job where he gets to coach while being away from the spotlight. Hornets fans believe that this is merely a gig to ensure that he doesn’t get caught slipping again.

It might as well be Hornets fans being salty at rejection. But then again, who knows if this was a factor deterring Atkinson from a head coach job? After all, public perception is key to one’s career in the NBA off the court.

