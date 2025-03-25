“Want to Shoot 50 Threes”: Isiah Thomas Takes Shots at Celtics, Says Bad Boy Pistons Are Back

The Detroit Pistons went through a horrible stretch from 2019 to 2024. During those five years, the franchise could not register more than 23 wins a season and was constantly sitting at the bottom of the table. Last year, they recorded an unwanted NBA record with 28 consecutive losses. However, they’ve turned things around this season, and no one is prouder of that fact than former Piston Isiah Thomas.

Thomas, who famously helped the Pistons win back-to-back titles in 1989 and 1990, spoke about the Pistons ‘finding their identity’ on NBA TV before their matchup against the Pelicans. Thomas was gleaming with pride as the Pistons sit on the sixth seed in the East with a 40-32 record.

“They finally found their way back home to Pistons bad-boy culture,” Thomas said. “Defense, rebounding, and playing physical. That’s who Detroit is. That’s who the city likes to see.”

Thomas used this opportunity to spark a conversation about the three-point revolution that’s taken over the league. The Pistons are 25th in the league in 3-pointers attempted, sitting at 35.1 attempts a game.

Thomas claims one of the main reasons they were able to turn around so fast is the fact that they let go of the over-reliance on the 3-point shot. Thomas’ Pistons were famous for their ‘Bad Boy’s attitude, a gritty and tough style of defense that made them the most feared team in the league in their prime.

But he didn’t stop there. He couldn’t help but take a cheeky jab at the Celtics and their overreliance on the outside shot under Joe Mazzulla. “Hey, if you want to shoot 50 threes, go live in Boston. If you want defense, hard work, rebounding, championship pedigree come to Detroit,” he joked on NBA TV.

Of course, his statement may have been made as just a joke, but the truth is, the Celtics, despite their occasional off nights from a distance, are still one of the best teams in the NBA. Yes, they do average 48.2 3-point attempts a night, but that has worked for them in the past, and as the adage goes: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

The Pistons, on the other hand, don’t boast some of the best shooters in the league, and they seem to have been constructed with the interior offense in mind, with the likes of Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson using their physicality inside to dominate.

The Celtics are an immensely well-rounded team and boast both floor stretchers and paint demons. It’s hard to see Thomas’ words as anything other than what they were – a joke. But if there was any malice behind them, well then he just might be plain wrong.