Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Pat Riley’s “Power Trip” After Dwyane Wade’s Anecdote About LeBron James’ Cookies

Joseph Galizia
Published

Pat Riley, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Pat Riley is one of the biggest names in NBA history, but his leadership as the President of the Miami Heat is once again under the scanner after Heat legend Dwyane Wade dropped a bombshell recently. D-Wade revealed that Riley took away LeBron James’ cookies while on a plane ride during the King’s stint with the team.

The silly incident pissed LBJ off, with Wade admitting that it was the first time he realized that James might not return to Miami as a Heat star.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco weighed in on this story in the latest edition of their Night Cap program. The football legends were appalled that Riley attempted to prove that he “runs the show ” by doing such a petty act at the expense of their premier superstar. Ocho preached that messing with a player’s flow, including his eating routines, is bound to mess with his game.

Sharpe agreed and labeled Riley as petty for supposedly driving out the NBA’s greatest player since Michael Jordan. He tried to qualify Riley’s odd decision on James’ potentially being out of shape but immediately explained why that was never the case.

“You mean to tell me you took LeBron James’ cookies? For what,” asked Sharpe. “If LeBron is overweight, I could see it. When has LeBron James not been in shape? We marvel at his body. There’s not a time that LeBron has not been in shape, but like you said, this was a power trip.”

LBJ would depart from the Miami Heat in 2014 and return to the Cleveland Cavaliers the following season. He then took the Cavs to four straight NBA Finals appearances, and won it all in 2016.

What exactly did Wade say about the cookies incident?

The flood gates of criticism opened up on Riley after Wade brought the story up on a recent edition of the Underground Lounge podcast. The Hall of Famer recalled how during a card game, LBJ asked for his cookies, but was told that Riley had them taken away. James was so pissed that he quit playing cards on the spot.

Wade then dropped the now iconic “You don’t f**k with LeBron’s cookies” line, but pointed to Riley’s micromanagement as the real core of the issue.

“You’re talking about a team who was in four finals in a row. You don’t need to micromanage us. Riley, he went a little too far with his micromanaging,” Wade admitted.

Riley’s mishandling of the Jimmy Butler situation now makes so much more sense.

