Shannon Sharpe Claims LeBron James is the Most Disrespected NBA Player, Not Jayson Tatum

The NBA will be looking for its next faces of the league as the current generation of superstars begins to retire and Jayson Tatum wants to be just that. The Celtics forward believes he is stacking accomplishments at the rate of a superstar and desires to be viewed in the same light as LeBron, Durant, and Steph by the next generation.

Advertisement

Tatum’s quote led to a discussion about the league’s most disrespected players between the First Take crew. Quentin Richardson doesn’t understand how the six-time All-Star isn’t viewed as a franchise-elevating talent by many despite his consistent production and availability.

Shannon Sharpe agreed with most of Q-Rich’s sentiment but still doesn’t think that Tatum is the most disrespected player in the NBA.

Sharpe acknowledged the confusing decision to bench Tatum for the majority of the Paris Olympics and questioned why the NBA is so adamant about putting a different name on that pedestal. “We keep trying to push other guys to the forefront and none of those guys are as accomplished as [Tatum] is as far as winning,” the Hall of Fame tight end said.

Sharpe undoubtedly thinks the 26-year-old is undervalued, but underlined his belief that LeBron James remains the most disrespected player in the league. Sharpe detailed how many basketball fans take the King’s unmatched longevity for granted.

“What [LeBron’s] asked to do at the age of 40 on a nightly basis, before they got Luka, it’s just hard for me to say that there’s somebody that’s more undervalued,” he continued.

Stephen A. Smith didn’t agree with Sharpe’s proclamation, sharing that the 56-year-old’s take made him want to throw up. “That is asinine,” Smith responded, underlining how many basketball fans pay attention to the sport simply for LeBron.

But knowing where Sharpe’s heart lies, his claim doesn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Shannon Sharpe is a massive fan of LeBron and the Lakers

LeBron James and Shannon Sharpe have established mutual respect due to their utter dominance in their respective sports. The former Denver Bronco has never shied away from defending or praising the 21-time All-Star since his days as Skip Bayless’ co-host on Undisputed.

One of James’ most vocal supporters, Sharpe has often said that LeBron is the greatest basketball player of all time.

Sharpe is also known to be a huge supporter of the Lakers, especially since LeBron came to town. He’s often seen courtside at Crypto.com Arena donning purple and gold or repping James himself. Considering his close connection with both the Lakers and LBJ, Sharpe’s statement may have been swayed by his allegiances.