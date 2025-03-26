LeBron James Refutes Spending $1 Million, Reveals What He Does to Stay Fit

Mar 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

LeBron James continues to defy Father Time as he continues his brilliant play at 40 years old. Many people suggest it is due to James’ rumored $1 million investment to ensure his body is in peak shape. LeBron finally broke his silence regarding those rumors, refuting he spends that much money on his body. However, he provided clarity on what he does to remain fit.

The simple advice your parents gave you to stretch will certainly make a difference in older ages, but it won’t keep a 40-year-old dominating his game at the highest level of sports. LeBron’s fitness routine encompasses a bit more than that.

When LeBron made a guest appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, host Pat McAfee tried to get to the bottom of James’ absurd dominance at his age. LeBron shut down any narrative surrounding the amount of money he spends on his physique but went in depth about what he does to make sure his body remains in optimal shape.

“I do take care of my body, but I don’t know where the hell the amount of money came from,” James said. “But I do invest in my body for sure. Obviously a lot of soft tissue work, a lot of massages, hyperbaric chambers, ice tubs. Whatever I can do to continue to play at this level, I’m going to continue to do while I’m playing.”

Soft tissue work, which improves the function and mobility of muscles, is a form of physical therapy that goes hand-in-hand with massages.

A hyperbaric chamber is a form of therapy that features a sealed enclosure which supplies increased oxygen levels to the body. The benefits include wound healing and improved delivery of oxygen to tissues.

Submerging in ice tubs is a common practice among athletes. Many players indulge in an ice bath after games, since it reduces muscle soreness and inflammation, ensuring fast recovery periods.

This level of insight from the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is valuable information for aspiring basketball players. But, though James didn’t disclose how much he does spend, those treatments he mentioned can’t be cheap.

Even ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe thought the figure was in six figures. He went as far to say LeBron may spend $2 million on his body. LeBron says that those claims are false. Whatever he’s doing and however much he’s paying for it, it’s working!