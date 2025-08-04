Shams Charania Reveals Biggest Question Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Asking of the Bucks Ahead of 2025–26 Season

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The most pressing storyline at the beginning of this NBA offseason was the status of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Would the Greek Freak remain with the Bucks or would he ask for a trade from the team he’s been with for 12 years?

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported earlier this summer that Giannis was exploring all his options, but things have mostly been quiet since then. The Bucks shocked the league by waiving Damian Lillard nearly a month ago, then they went out and poached Myles Turner from their rival and defending Eastern Conference champion Pacers.

Those moves were panned around the league as an act of desperation, but most fans and insiders did at least believe that they would have the desired effect of keeping Giannis in Cream City. Not so fast, Shams declared this morning.

“Sources tell me there’s still nothing set in stone about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee or whether he’ll be leaving,” Shams said. “He’s continuing to evaluate his future.”

“There’s been some very real conversations over the last week or so. The constant question Giannis has, though, is ‘Can I win a championship with this roster?'”

Nobody knows yet what Giannis believes the answer to be. He never got a real shot to make a run at it with Dame, as Giannis was hurt in the 2024 playoffs and Lillard tore his ACL in the Bucks’ first-round series against the Pacers this past spring. Milwaukee did win the NBA Cup over the eventual champion Thunder though, and adding Turner, who was an integral piece during the Pacers’ Finals run, should make them even better.

The Eastern Conference is ripe for the taking right now. The Pacers are going to be without Tyrese Haliburton as he recovers from his torn Achilles. Ditto for the Celtics and Jayson Tatum. The Cavs and the Knicks are the Bucks’ biggest obstacles, but Giannis is still the best player on the floor whenever the Bucks meet either of those teams.

It would truly be a shock for Giannis to ask for a trade this late in the offseason. The draft has already happened, and most free agents are already signed. Giannis is under contract for two more years, plus he has a player option for 2027-28, so there’s not necessarily a huge rush to do anything. At the very least, he could begin the season with the Bucks and see how they look before deciding on anything.

In addition to Turner, the Bucks also signed Cole Anthony, and they brought back Gary Trent Jr., Kevin Porter Jr. and Taurean Prince. If they stay healthy, they should at least be able to compete with the best teams in the East and as the Pacers just showed, once the postseason arrives, anything can happen.