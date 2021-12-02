“Trae Young did a nice little number on us that mini-series”: Kevin Durant credits the Hawks superstar with busting his a** on latest Knuckleheads Podcast appearance

Kevin Durant acknowledged how well Trae Young and his Hawks played last season during his latest appearance on Knuckleheads.

The Knuckleheads podcast is truly a unique one as far as basketball-related content goes. Q-Rich and Darius Miles have developed into great interviewers while also giving their own inputs at the opportune time on their pod.

Last season, they hosted a whole host of Hall of Famers and perennial NBA All-Stars on their podcast. They had on the likes of Julius Erving, George Gervin, Larry ‘Grandmama’ Johnson, Oscar Robertson and Jamal Mashburn.

And their newest season kicked off to the best possible start as they welcomed back their most favorite guest. Kevin Durant, who’s already been on their podcast twice, appeared on the first episode of their new season.

This KD episode focused on his basketball journey after signing with the Brooklyn Nets. The duo had already done a podcast regarding his Achilles injury recovery and the timetable.

Kevin Durant gives credit to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks for their 2020-21 showings

D-Miles started the podcast off with the podcast’s trademark ‘Who bust yo a**?’ question. But since this is KD’s third appearance, the scope of this question was limited to his Nets tenure.

The Slim Reaper was effusive in his praise for how well the Atlanta Hawks played them around New Year 2021. The two teams faced each other on a back-to-back set, the first of which finished with 140+ scores without going to OT. Brooklyn took the dub, but it was tough:

“Atlanta came to Brooklyn for 2 games, and the first game we just squeaked past them. I ain’t gonna say we bust their a** or who from them bust mine.”

“But when I woke back up to an NBA game was when we played them. How fast they were coming off screens, I knew that would be the toughest part to adjust to. All that movement during the game.”

“They were having 2 or 3 actions at the same time and Trae was coming off the screen and throwing lobs so quick. And they beat us pretty good in that second game.”

“I had a good mini-series against them. But Trae did a nice number on us that series.”

