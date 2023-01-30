“Scottie Pippen, I Want to Throw This Water on You”: When Stephen A Smith Went Berserk as Bulls Legend Declared LeBron James Better Than Michael Jordan

LeBron James has done almost everything he could in his 20-year NBA career to prove himself one of the greatest basketball players to ever do it. Yet, he is quite far from certain things Michael Jordan did, which makes him most of the fans’ GOAT.

The 19x All-Star is not just two NBA titles behind the Bulls’ legend but is an MVP, 2 FMVPs, 9 scoring titles, and 4 All-Defensive First Team selections short. And as great as he has been for much longer than anybody in the game has ever been, James is not going to break any of these records we just mentioned.

However, for some reason, Scottie Pippen still believed that the 4x MVP was better than Jordan and once thought it was a good idea to say it on national television while sharing the screen with Stephen A Smith.

Stephen A Smith almost threw water on Scottie Pippen for calling LeBron James better than MJ

We know, how animated the veteran ESPN goes when somebody has a more absurd take than his. That’s what happened when one of the NBA’s greatest of all time, the former Bulls forward, Scottie Pippen was in the ESPN house back in the day.

As soon as the 6x NBA Champ said that James might not pass MJ on individual accolades, but he is better than him statistically, Smith went, “Oh my God, I just want to throw this water on you” while literally picking a bottle in his hands. Watch it in the short embed.

What about the blasphemy of Smith for wanting to throw water on one of the NBA’s greatest 50 players of all time? Saying that out loud on television is just a massive disrespect.

The man has made a living out of disrespecting the legends of some of the major Sports in the world over the years. Can’t expect any better from him.

Scottie calling LeBron better than Jordan had more to it

Since the Last Dance came out in 2020, it became pretty clear that Pippen was hurt and jealous of everything MJ earned off of their success in Chicago, and he didn’t.

He felt he was the second-best player in the league behind Jordan in the NBA in the 90s, but nobody saw it because he played second fiddle to the former UNC guard. It wasn’t much far from the truth.

However, he exceeded all the boundaries of jealousy when he came up with his memoir, and all his takes on MJ until then were of no value in anybody’s view from that point on. Even his belief that James was better than Jordan.

