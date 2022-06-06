“Grant Williams, you want to be me, but you aren’t me! You are not me!” : NBA Twitter reacts as Draymond Green talks trash to Celtics’ Williams in Game 2 of NBA Finals

In a clip from the game, Draymond Green is seen trash-talking Grant Williams. The two had been jawing all game, with Green picking a T

A defensive savant and often the playmaker in chief, Green is the guy rallying the unit together for the Warriors. A second-round pick, Green went on to exceed all draft expectations from him.

Despite being only 6’6, Green has often featured as a small-ball center. Green is a dogged defender who can match up with most stars in the league.

Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics, has often received comparisons to Draymond Green. Their comparisons start from their similar physical profiles and their vocal leadership traits to their ability to effectively defend all positions.

With the two facing off in the NBA Finals, some drama was to be expected. And, we didn’t have to wait long. Game 2 sparked off some words between the two.

What did Draymond Green tell Grant? How has NBA Twitter reacted to the incident?

In a clip from the game, Draymond is seen saying “You’re not me. You want to be me” to the Celtics forward.

Draymond talking that talk to Grant Williams 🍿 👀 (h/t @WarriorsComms) pic.twitter.com/bVMJzJV8ex — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 6, 2022

And as expected, NBA Twitter came up with some gems to describe the altercation.

Yeah he wants to average a Quadruple Single 😂 — RunBMC (@runBMC57) June 6, 2022

Draymond is GOING OFF in the Finals:

💦 6.5 ppg

🔥 26.7 shooting percentage

💦 zero three pointers made

🔥 73 minutes of play — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) June 6, 2022

Celtics fans sure used the moment to remind Green and Warriors fans about Green’s lack of statistical production. Others also took the chance to remind everyone of Green’s lack of a jump shot.

The Warriors faithful weren’t taking any of that. Dubs fans immediately joined in to defend Green.

Ain’t going to lie y’all capping if you saying draymond ain’t a major factor to the Warriors success — 🏁🏁 (@xvcoed__) June 6, 2022

Fans emphasized how important Green was to the franchise and his role in the championship runs.

While the beef in itself was quite disappointing, the Twitter debate it triggered definitely was entertaining. With the series poised for a thrilling run, this might just be the beginning of serious beef; between players and the fanbases alike.

