Shannon Sharpe Highlights the Only Way the Rockets Can Stop Steph Curry and the Warriors

Even without Jimmy Butler, the Golden State Warriors were able to create separation in the fourth quarter en route to a Game 3 home victory over the Houston Rockets. A defensive battle throughout, just one player notched 20 points in the contest. Stephen Curry dropped 36 of the Dubs’ 104 points, almost single-handedly leading his team to victory after a two point first quarter.

Shannon Sharpe knows the Rockets don’t stand a chance if Steph continues to score at this level. The Hall of Fame tight end opened up on the only way the Rockets can stop the two-time MVP. Sharpe stressed that Curry is perpetually moving, looking for just a sliver of daylight to get his lightning-quick jumper off.

The Rockets are a defensive-minded team, but this young playoff squad hasn’t figured out how to contain Curry yet. Sharpe made it known that if Houston hopes to avoid falling behind 3-1 to the veteran-laden Warriors, they’ll have to watch Steph’s movements like hawks.

“[Steph’s] not gonna stop [moving]. So if you think you got him guarded on one side, you better tell the guy. ‘Hey, here he come over to you’ so he can be on his best behavior,” Sharpe stated on Nightcap. “Somebody’s gonna set a pick, so you have to watch him. You have to literally keep your eyes on him at all times.”

Sharpe expressed the importance of playing 24 seconds of locked-in defense each possession. Otherwise, the Rockets could quickly be demoralized by a barrage of threes from Steph.

“Because if you turn your head for just a second, he’ll backdoor you, or they’ll hit that flare to him in the corner and then now he’s splashing a three in your eyes and you’re like ‘Well damn,'” the former Denver Bronco continued. The Rockets must key in on the four-time champion even harder if they hope to avoid an inescapable series deficit.

Stephen Curry lead short-handed Warriors to an unexpected win

With Buddy Hield a distant second in scoring for Golden State with 17 points, it was up to Stephen Curry to deliver a win without his co-star. Shooting over 50% from the field while knocking down five threes, it was one of Steph’s best offensive performances of the season. His 7 rebounds and 9 assists made it a truly complete outing.

Even on the road, the Rockets were expected to win this one. The Warriors are a different team with Jimmy Butler, but they notably lack consistent offensive threats when he’s sidelined. Considering Houston boasts a completely healthy rotation, it was another disappointing offensive showing.

After exploding for 38 points in Houston’s Game 2 win, Jalen Green posted his second single-digit scoring performance in three games. Even if the Rockets can contain Steph more effectively, Green will have to show more on the offensive end to avoid another disappointing loss.