James Harden wants $10 million for his iconic beard to disappear off the face of the earth

James Harden is one of the top earners amongst athletes in the world.

“The Beard” is a bonafide NBA superstar and has attained celebrity status with his game. Harden was a part of the fun young Thunder team and attained superstardom with the Houston Rockets.

At Houston, The Beard matured into one of the best scorers the league has ever seen. His step-back threes and long-range bombs became the stuff of legend.

As he developed his arsenal of moves, he did cash in on his glory too. Harden earned multiple giant contracts as his MVP-level performances continued and he secured himself a giant bag.

All of this while owning the most badass beard in all of basketball. Harden’s mane became a symbol associated with him and almost became synonymous with his identity. Marketing campaigns surrounded his beard and the glory associated with it.

Harden was inevitably asked about the possibility of going beardless. His answer was not surprising in the least.

What would it take for Harden to lose his beard?

In an interview, Harden was asked whether he would ever lose his beard. Harden replied that he would, since it would grow right back, but still on one condition: he needs to be paid a minimum of $10 million for it.

Did you know… That shaving his beard would cost James Harden over $10M/year? pic.twitter.com/7dBSaCTn59 — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) July 14, 2022

Previously, Harden had also stated that he would lose his beard for a price if that amount would go to charity. For a good cause, someone should get a campaign started to #losethebeard.

That’s hefty compensation indeed for a scruff of hair. Harden has demonstrated the marketability of his beard, clearly.

Is the beard the real MVP here? And now that Harden is on a mission to chase rings, will the price of the beard be a championship ring instead?

However it be, “The Beard” has a legacy of its own now. And a bounty to itself.

