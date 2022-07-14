Basketball

James Harden wants $10 million for his iconic beard to disappear off the face of the earth

James Harden wants $10 million for his iconic beard to disappear off the face of the earth
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
"He does such a good job" - William Regal names the greatest seller of WWE
Next Article
"His legacy and position were preserved" - Kenny Omega makes a shocking revelation regarding Cody Rhodes and AEW's Video Game
NBA Latest Post
James Harden wants $10 million for his iconic beard to disappear off the face of the earth
James Harden wants $10 million for his iconic beard to disappear off the face of the earth

James Harden is one of the top earners amongst athletes in the world. “The Beard”…