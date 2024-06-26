Shannon Sharpe Predicts A’ja Wilson and Co. Will Register WNBA’s Second Three-Peat

Three-peating in a professional league is arguably the most impressive thing that a team can do. The fact that there have been only a handful of teams in the history of North American Sports, who have done it in a major league, shows the level of difficulty of the feat. Interestingly, three different teams are standing on the verge of making history. Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies, Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs, and A’ja Wilson’s Las Vegas Aces are all standing on the brink of history in their respective competitions.

The Aces are currently back-to-back champions with their eyes now set on the path to become only the second WNBA team ever to three-peat in the league. In the history of the WNBA so far, only one team has managed to three-peat in the league. The Houston Comets won the first four WNBA titles from 1997 to 2000.

On a recent episode of First Take, Shannon Sharpe discussed just how hard it is to three-peat in a major competition. But he still put his money on A’ja Wilson‘s Aces to complete the three peat this year.

Sharpe said during the show, ” I think the Aces [will three-peat]. I think A’ja Wilson is the best player in the WNBA and it’s not close. And now they’ve got Chelsey Gray back to pair up with [Jackie] Young and Kelsey Plum.”

With such depth in their roster and their dominance in the last two years, it won’t be a surprise if the Aces end up winning their third in a row.

.@ShannonSharpe has the Aces running it back for a third straight WNBA championship 😤🏆 pic.twitter.com/Wps3bKUp9f — First Take (@FirstTake) June 25, 2024

In the end of the segment, Sharpe put his prediction in order. He picked the Aces to be the most likely team to three-peat, followed by the Chiefs, and UConn.

If the Aces wish to create history this season, A’ja Wilson will have to do the heavy lifting for her team once again. She has been compared to Shaquille O’Neal in the past, so, all she needs to do is channel the same beast in the paint to take her team to glory.

A’ja Wilson was compared to Shaquille O’Neal by WNBA veteran

The Aces are finally coming back on track after a disappointing start to the season. It could have been the effect of being back-to-back champions that their players haven’t recovered fully yet. However, now, they are on a two-game winning streak.

Contrary to the team’s performance, two long seasons seem to have no effect on Wilson as she has picked up her form right where she had left off last season. Recently, former Los Angeles Sparks star Chiney Ogwumike compared her dominance to that of Shaq in his prime.

She said, “Both of these players straight up own the paint… They both know how to score down shots.” Interestingly, Shaq was the last NBA superstar alongside the late, great Kobe Bryant to three peat the NBA at the beginning of the 2000’s era. So, if these comparisons have more meaning than what meets the eye, Wilson might prove people right and bring the Aces their third consecutive WNBA trophy this season.