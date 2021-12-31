“Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith are the 3 bald head stooges”: LeBron James defends his receding hairline by roasting the NBAonTNT analysts

LeBron James went at Charles Barkley, Shaq, and Kenny Smith during his Miami Heat days as he called them the ‘3 bald head stooges’.

There isn’t much someone can do to make fun of LeBron James for things he does on NBA hardwood. He’s close to being a perfect player, developing darn near every single aspect of the game and excelling at those aspects for certain periods throughout his career.

However, when it comes to things that aren’t solely related to on court activities, it’s much easier to poke fun at one of the greatest to ever do it. Sure, fans can go at the fact that his social media presence is a bit cheesy or that he may come off a little corny with the things he says from time to time.

One thing that has hilariously haunted the 4x champ ever since he reached his late 20s was his receding hairline. There isn’t anything wrong with having a receding hairline, especially when you’re LeBron James but fans saw a ‘flaw’ and have been hitting the former no. 1 pick with roasts for almost a decade now.

LeBron James gets back at Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith.

Safe to say that when it comes to poking fun at players, no one does it better than Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. The NBAonTNT analysts have been hilariously going at players for over a decade now, with the latter having been on television for twice that amount of time.

So, when LeBron James was first starting to have ‘problems’ with his hairline, Shaq and Chuck seemingly couldn’t resist holding back on a few jokes at ‘The King’s’ expense.

What was unexpected was that LeBron James had quite the comeback ready for the two former NBA legends turned analysts, hilariously calling them, along with Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith, the ‘3 bald head stooges’.

Given that we have seen what Shaq’s hairline looks like ever since he lost that bet to Dwyane Wade, it should be noted that he shouldn’t be allowed to pass judgement on others’ hairlines.