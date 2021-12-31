Basketball

“Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith are the 3 bald head stooges”: LeBron James defends his receding hairline by roasting the NBAonTNT analysts

“Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith are the 3 bald head stooges”: LeBron James defends his receding hairline by roasting the NBAonTNT analysts
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"I offered him to switch to Ferrari in 1995" - Former Ferrari boss had rejected Ayrton Senna's proposal to join Ferrari in 1994
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith are the 3 bald head stooges”: LeBron James defends his receding hairline by roasting the NBAonTNT analysts
“Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith are the 3 bald head stooges”: LeBron James defends his receding hairline by roasting the NBAonTNT analysts

LeBron James went at Charles Barkley, Shaq, and Kenny Smith during his Miami Heat days…