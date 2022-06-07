“Shaq didn’t want to drink, so he bought a whole Hookah Bar!”: When Charles Barkley explained how Lakers’ legend hilariously flexed $400 million net worth just to arrange post-shoot plans

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal recently revealed why he purchased a Hookah Bar and it is hilarious

Shaquille O’Neal is quite the man, isn’t he?

During his NBA career, he had people crying with the way he dunked on them, probably in front of their family and kids. Ruthless, Shaq!

But even after his hallowed run in the league, the man hasn’t really learned to slow down has he?

Not only does he keep himself fit, but he has also made it a habit to cash in on good investments and businesses, quite possibly becoming the richest post-NBA man on the damn planet. And just so we’re clear, we mean historically, not just in the current era.

But, with all that money, there will also come a lot of power.

Usually, people spend it on sneakers, shoes, houses, and boat-load of other things… oh yes, and a boat as well. But, while Shaq has done all of the above (and so much more), he has also decided to take it, not a step, but a Shaq-sized leap forward, as he recently revealed to the Inside Guys. And let’s just say, his fellow panelists were embroiled in disbelief.

What do we mean, you ask? Well, how about we explain it all to you?

Shaquille O’Neal admits to buying a whole Hookah Bar simply because he wanted somewhere to be after his shooting for Inside the NBA

Oh yeah, we’re completely serious on that one.

See, Shaq is apparently not the greatest fan of hitting the alcohol after shoots for the show ‘Inside the NBA’, unlike, of course, his fellow crew members.

This can result in some minor, perhaps some slightly needling problems. So, how does he solve it?

Well, here is what he told the rest of the Inside Guys, or at least Charles Barkley account of it to Danny Green, as per Ngozi Nwanji of Afro Tech.

“He’s like, ‘I solved my problem… We’re like, ‘We didn’t know you had a problem.’ I found something to do after the show. We’re like, ‘What’s that?’ He says ‘I bought a hookah bar.’”

He further continued on the matter.

We’re like what? He said, ‘Yeah, I bought a hookah bar so I have somewhere to go after the show.’ We’re like that’s how you solve a problem.”

People can be rich. But, they can never, and will never be Shaquille ‘The Diesel’ O’Neal.

