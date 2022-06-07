“When I was 12-years-old, I wrote down in a journal that I wanted to be #7 in the NBA”: Jaylen Brown reveals why he chose to wear the “spiritual number” on his jersey

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is one of the popular players in the NBA who wears the jersey number 7 on his kit.

The Boston Celtics are the most accomplished franchise in the NBA with 17 titles in their cabinet. No team in any sport has as many retired jersey numbers as the Massachusetts-based franchise (23). So, there aren’t many numbers available for players to choose from. Luckily, Jaylen Brown managed to get his favorite number.

JB has played for 6 seasons in the league and has repped the number 7 for the entirety of his professional career. The forward wore the number 0 for a majority of his high school and in his sole year at the University of California, Berkley.

Brown was even forced to wear the number 9 during the 2016 Summer League but then switched to 7 when Jared Sullinger parted ways with the Cs.

Recently, Brown disclosed why he chose to go with #7 as his jersey number.

“I feel like that number has always been attached to me”: Jaylen Brown

During the 2022 NBA Finals, Brown disclosed the reason behind selecting his jersey number. The 6-foot-6 swingman said:

“I see 7s all the time, everywhere I go, I look around randomly I see 7s like always following me. So I feel like 7 chose me, I feel like that number has always been attached to me. It’s always been my favorite number.

I used to have like this journal when I was a kid. My mom told me whatever I wanted to do in life, write it down in this journal. I was probably like 12 or 13 years old, one of the things I wrote down is like I wanted to be number 7 in the NBA. And fast forward all of those things came to life.”

Back when Brown was a rookie, he had spoken about the same topic. Calling the number “divine”, the then-19-year-old had said:

“I had limited options to start with because a lot of [the Celtics’] numbers are retired,” Brown said. “No. 7 has always been my favorite number. It’s a spiritual number. It’s a divine number I’ve always liked. So when it became available to me, it was the number I wanted to wear.