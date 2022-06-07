“Michael Jordan minted $7 million in 15 days with the Lionel Messi-PSG move!” When the Argentine’s arrival at Paris catapaulted Jumpman jersey sales

Global superstar Lionel Messi joined PSG in 2021. Within two weeks he helped Michael Jordan become $7 million richer. Talk about a collab!

When you take two global sporting superstars, wait, scratch that; when you take two Gods of sport, you will catch the attention of billions around the world.

That is what happened when PSG signed Lionel Messi in 2021. Considered one of the greatest players to kick a football, Messi’s arrival heralded a new change. But who is the other God of sport associated with Lionel Messi?

It was Michael Jordan, of course. How? You ask. Well, Michael Jordan’s Jumpman brand makes the jerseys for PSG. So Naturally, when a big name like Lionel Messi arrives, you are bound to generate money. Lots of money.

How much exactly? By estimates, Michael Jordan made around $7 million within the first two weeks of Messi’s arrival in Paris.

Michael Jordan Has Made $7 Million in Two Weeks Thanks to Lionel Messi https://t.co/Rhx6nPjObI pic.twitter.com/dZqGxJUOra — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 20, 2021

Lionel Messi made Michael Jordan more money in two weeks than he did in 13/15 NBA seasons!

Sounds almost too good to be true? Well, it isn’t. Keep in mind Jordan played during the 80s and 90s when salaries were considerably low.

Messi’s arrival was an unprecedented event in football history. A player of his stature changing clubs was nothing short of a seismic shift.

So when he held up the PSG jersey, which has a Jumpman logo on it, the world’s attention was firmly on it. Fans around the world quickly bought up the jerseys as soon as it was made available.

PSG has already sold $140 million in shirts since Lionel Messi signed with the club last week, per @TyCSports. The interesting part? With a 5% royalty from the Jordan Brand, Michael Jordan made $7 million personally. That’s more than he earned during 13 of his 15 NBA seasons 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vrX16RoVNY — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) August 20, 2021

In just two weeks, PSG sold $140 million worth of shirts. Michael Jordan gets a royalty of 5% for every piece of merchandise sold. He minted a very cool $7 million from Messi’s arrival. Talk about a collaboration between two gods of sport.

