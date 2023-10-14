“Shaq, Dream, Admiral”: 13 Years After Shaquille O’Neal ‘Failed’ to Fulfill Promise, LeBron James Included Lakers Legend on Kevin Durant’s 90s MVP Query

When Nikola Jokic won his second NBA MVP on May 12, 2022, Kevin Durant started a new conversation with a curious question on X(Formerly Twitter). Growing up in the ’90s, KD definitely has a soft spot for some of the legends of the NBA who dominated the hardwood during that era. Amidst the hubbub of Jokic’s then-recent title win, KD asked his fans which centers from the ’90s deserved to be in the MVP conversation of the current league generation.

Surprisingly, LeBron James responded to the question by naming three legends from the decade- Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem ‘The Dream’ Olajuwon, and David ‘The Admiral’ Robinson. LeBron James has always been a huge fan of these veterans, often calling them an inspiration for him to continue playing basketball.

In 2009, when the Diesel joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, he had promised James to help him win his first title, something they unfortunately couldn’t accomplish together. However, 13 years after failing to keep up to that promise, LeBron still considers Shaq in his conversations about NBA legends. Growing up watching the big man dominate the league and continue winning championships profoundly affected King James, who still considers Shaq the GOAT among NBA centers.

LeBron James answered Kevin Durant’s MVP question by naming three ’90s legends

The past few years have seen a resurgence of big men in the league. The revolution has largely been brought forth by Giannis Antetokoumpo, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid, all of whom have won MVP titles between 2020 and 2023. When Jokic won his second consecutive MVP title, Kevin Durant asked his fans,

“Which centers from the 90s would be in the MVP conversation if they played in todays NBA?”

Surprisingly, LeBron James responded, naming three of the greatest centers from the ’90s. For James, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, and David Robinson were his legendary centers of choice to win the MVP award in the current generation.

LeBron James definitely has some great choices when it comes to choosing his favorite centers. James has played one basketball season with Shaq and joined Hakeem Olajuwon’s $50,000 basketball training sessions to hone his skills. Therefore, despite witnessing these legends in their primes, it’s evident why James would choose these players in the MVP conversation for the current generation of the NBA.

Shaquille O’Neal had promised LeBron James to help him win a championship

The Big Diesel Shaq and LeBron James had joined forces when O’Neal moved to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009. Being a five-time NBA champion by then, Shaq had promised a young LeBron James to help him win his first title. Though the Cavs were very much on their way to winning the first title, they were overwhelmed by the Orlando Magic 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite Shaq failing to keep his promise, no love is lost between LBJ and Shaqfu. The two continue endearing each other within NBA circles, with Shaq often hailing James in his conversations about the greatest player in the league’s history.