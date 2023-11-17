“Shaq Is an Animal”: Charles Barkley ‘Outs’ Disgusting Shaquille O’Neal Habit on The Steam Room

The Steam Room podcast, featuring TNT analysts Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson, has just released their 100th episode commemorating this feat. The two-star analysts discussed various aspects of the league, their favorite holidays this season, and other things, all with a tinge of banter and laughter.

While the duo conversed, they did not forget about their fellow Inside the NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal, with whom they share an equal amount of fun and banter. In this episode, Chuck and Ernie discussed how the viewers see the Inside crew as one intrinsic, inseparable unit that always sticks together.

This confusion was livid for Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson, who reiterated that the Inside crew were just colleagues who worked together. However, when Ernie suggested that the crew could share a house and live together, it would turn out to be a disaster living with Shaq. Explaining the reason behind the same, Chuck said,

“We can’t share a house with Shaq. [Shaq] He’s an animal. The dude don’t flush the toilet!”

Indeed, Shaq does have his way of getting on Chuck’s nerves, knowingly or unknowingly. Nevertheless, if the Inside crew ever were to create a new series of them living together in a house, surely it would rake up unimaginable numbers and rise in popularity among viewers in no time.

Shaquille O’Neal has some questionable habits that may leave people baffled

This is not the first time people are finding out about Shaq’s disgusting habits. The Big Man has some questionable habits, which may leave many surprised, given a celebrity of his stature. In a 2022 appearance on Bobbi Althoff’s ‘The Really Good Podcast’, Diesel revealed that he never showers and covers the smell by wearing old lady perfumes.

That’s not all. Shaq’s hilarious pranks on his teammates had also earned him a nasty reputation in the league. Current Clippers coach Tyronn Lue once revealed how the Big Diesel took a dump on his teammate Devean George’s shoe right before getting ready for a match. This was Shaq’s way of teaching George his lesson for not getting him donuts before the game.

Given the other pranks that Shaqfu has pulled, all of these seem quite possible for him to do. Certainly, the Diesel has his way of bantering with his colleagues, whether be it by not flushing the toilet or by taking a dump on their shoes!