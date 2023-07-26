Despite ‘Volleyball-Sized Ankle’, Kobe Bryant Reassured Shaquille O’Neal While Leading Lakers to Game 4 Win in the 2000 NBA Finals: “I Got This Big Fella!”

Shaquille O’Neal along with Kobe Bryant went on to win 3 NBA Championships at the Lakers, where the first ring came in 2000. But the journey to the three-peat was never an easy one. In Game 2 of the NBA Finals of 2000 against Indiana Pacers, Bryant hurt his ankle and was probably out of the series. Looking at his feet, Bryant recalled that the size of his foot was that of a volleyball. The series was at 2-1, with the Lakers leading, however, the heroics of Kobe were something that Game 4 would always be remembered as.

Jalen Rose of the Pacers said that he was hoping that Bryant would be hurt and perhaps miss the game. But he didn’t want the Mamba to get injured. “I didn’t want him to get injured, I just wanted him to get hurt. Times were different. You gotta do what you gotta do to win the series,” said Rose in an interview. The game was a testament to Bryant’s endurance.

When Kobe Bryant assured Shaquille O’Neal of victory

Game 4 against the Pacers was one of the greatest shows of showmanship and relentlessness that the NBA has seen from a player. Jalen purposely fell on Bryant’s foot, which resulted in a massive injury to the superstar player. During that time, the five-time NBA champion was still playing under the shadow of Shaq. However, when Bryant was injured, Shaq felt all alone in the series. “I was thinking he would probably miss the entire series,” said O’Neal.

However, with his ankle swollen like a volleyball, Kobe played through the injury with partial recovery. In Game 4 when Big Aristotle was fouled out, the Mamba came to Shaq and assured him of the game’s win. “I got you big fella. Don’t worry about it,” recalled Shaq what Bryant told him.

Kobe once explained why he played through injuries

Load management has become a common phenomenon in the NBA in the past few seasons. After Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving took nights off for load management, it got frustrating for not only teams but fans as well. Kobe was one of the fiercest competitors in the game. Despite having loads of injuries, Bryant was known to have played games through injuries. When the Mamba was asked why he played through injuries, he had a very heartwarming answer.

“Doesn’t matter if I’m sick. It doesn’t matter if I have a sprained ankle. The kid that’s sitting there might be the next me, watching me, trying to get inspiration. I need to go out there and play.”

Despite being one of the hardest players in the league, Bryant always had a special place for his fans. Throughout his life, he remained an inspiration for the young generation in and out of the NBA.