“Shaquille O’Neal really took a dump in Devean George’s shoe for forgetting donuts”: When Lakers legend had a disgusting prank on his teammate

Shaquille O’Neal might have produced the goods on the court, ‘Shaq Fu’ also pulled off the most hilarious pranks.

Be it his appearances in a music video or his infamous 1 and half hour long movie Kazaam, O’Neal has had some hilarious offerings for NBA fans all around the world.

Not only in terms of his appearances on screen, but Shaq was also a troll in the locker room as well. From his former Suns’ coach Alvin Gentry revealing his antics of wrestling his teammates in the Phoenix Suns buck naked or, be it him, tackling staff members, ‘Shaq Fu’ did it all.

His time with the Lakers was no different as well. Even legendary coach Phil Jackson claimed that the 7’0″ beast showed up to practice only with his sneakers, much to the amusement of his teammates and coaching staff alike.

When Shaquille O’Neal pulled off a disgusting prank on Lakers’ teammate Devean George

While many might think that showing up to practice naked could not be topped, O’Neal certainly took it up a notch in a prank against former Lakers teammate Devean George.

Clippers’ head coach and former Lakers guard Ty Lue in a recent appearance at the Knuckleheads podcast described the brutal prank Shaq had on George. “One-day Devean George was supposed to get the donuts or whatever but he didn’t do it, so Shaq said, ‘I’m gonna get you’.”

Lue continued, “So we getting ready for a game, so Devean George went to work on the court and came back and he was getting taped or whatever. Shaq goes to the bathroom, takes his (Devean George) shoe, and s**ts in there and it goes into the top of the shoe. So Devean George is getting ready for the game and put his shoe on and then stepped on it”

Given O’Neal’s repertoire, this prank isn’t off the realm of possibility. With this prank, though, the ‘Diesel’ certainly sent a message to his teammates to not mess with the big guy.

