“I’ve been kissed harder than that!”: Charles Barkley ‘s hilarious comparison of his s#x life with the ‘hard fouls’ in Warriors – Grizzlies series leaves Shaq and rest in splits

Charles Barkley can’t be more annoyed with people talking more about “hard fouls” than basketball in the Grizzlies-Warriors series.

The dirty plays in the Warriors–Grizzlies series of the Western Conference Semi-finals have been the biggest point of discussion. Three suspensions in 3-straight games and injuries to Gary Payton II in Game 2 and Ja Morant in Game 3 have everyone talking more about fouls than basketball.

Dillon Brooks was ejected for this flagrant 2 on Gary Payton. pic.twitter.com/uO3ZKrNciJ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 4, 2022

Ja Morant reacted to Jordan Poole grabbing his knee. (via @JaMorant) pic.twitter.com/9XhvkPfYxG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 8, 2022

Although they are legit conversations and we should be talking about it as it affects the series going forward, it sure is unfortunate that the terrifically started series has come to this point.

And it annoys nobody more than Charles Barkley that even the Playoffs in this era are softer than a regular-season game of his when players threw punches around like assists in a game.

Charles Barkley says he has got kisses harder than those fouls in the Grizzlies-Warriors series

Even though most of us complain about the league getting softer each day, no one in their proper mind wants to see the game played like they played it in the 90s and before. Both Shaq and Chuck used to be involved in tussles and brawls every other day during their playing days. They even had a famous fighting incident with each other.

So, it’s natural for the original Inside the NBA crew, which has all the players having played basketball in the 90s, to advocate the rough plays in the playoffs. But would you imagine them somehow comparing it with their s#x lives?

Well, the Chuckster did just that on the sets of NBAonTNT while talking about the Grizzlies-Warriors series before the Sixers-Heat game on Sunday.

Chuck sounds off on some of the recent fouls between the Grizzlies-Warriors pic.twitter.com/nBCMWr3iAb — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2022

Well, that’s TOO MUCH INFORMATION, Chuck! While Kenny and Ernie laughed off but did tell him in a way that they are not interested in listening about that part of his life.

They should have certainly said it in a more direct fashion or yelled “TMI” so that Sir Charles wouldn’t do it again. That’s a gross image to put on fans’ minds, it might impact their life in a funny but unlikely manner.

Jeez Inside the NBA would suck without Chuck bad!!!