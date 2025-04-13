mobile app bar

“Shaq Still Salty Over Some Spilled Skittles?”: Adin Ross Threatening To Sue Shaquille O’Neal At UFC 314 Leaves NBA Fans Confused

Samir Mehdi
Published

Adin Ross(L) and Shaquille O'Neal(R)

Credit: USA Today Sports

Shaquille O’Neal and his love for combat sports go hand in hand. He’s repeatedly been ringside at various UFC and Bare Knuckle Fighting events, the former of which has now led to him getting into an altercation with streamer, Adin Ross. Seems as though UCF 314 might get steamy within the octagon and on the sidelines.

Ross and Shaq have butted heads prior to tonight and that could be the reason for history repeating itself. A couple weeks ago, while at DAZN’s Fight Night 27, the two found seats next to one another. It didn’t take long for things to escalate between the two social media powerhouses.

Ross, a man significantly more compact in stature when compared to the ‘Big Aristotle’, decided it was wise to smack candy out of the latter’s hands. A few death stares later and it was clear Shaq wasn’t all too pleased.

Couple this with the fact that Shaq is an enormous fan of candy (has his own Shaqalicious gummies) and it’s safe to say a reckoning was upon Ross. Fast-forward to tonight and that reckoning did come to fruition. Sort of.

UFC main events bring out the heavy-hitters and Shaq was ready to add his name to that list. In a clip that he re-posted to his IG story, he can be seen giving Ross a menacing look while walking away from him. Ross initially put it on his story and captioned it, “Shaq do it I can’t wait to sue.”

NBA fans online were a bit confused as to why O’Neal was this mad. “LMAO Shaq still salty over some spilled Skittles?? Bro said see you in the octagon lil man’ like it’s WWE,” wrote one fan. Another simply delved down ‘Gen Z Avenue’ and accused Shaq of ‘aura farming’.

Adin’s story implies O’Neal threatened violence against the streamer, leading to Adin wanting to consult legal counsel if things were to go awry.

Now, while this may all seem as though O’Neal and Ross have bad blood amongst the two of them, it should be heavily noted that the two are media personalities. This could all be a ploy to drum up drama and keep their names on people’s minds.

Why would Shaq voluntarily re-post Adin’s IG story if he was truly perturbed? The likely scenario here is that this is all manufactured drama between the two and behind closed doors, they are not only not beefing but actually on good terms.

About the author

Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi

instagram-icon

Samir Mehdi is a senior strategist for the NBA division at The Sportsrush. Ever since he was 13 years old, he’s been obsessed with the game of basketball. From watching Kobe Bryant’s highlights on YouTube to now, analyzing and breaking down every single game on League Pass, Samir’s passion for the game is unwavering. He's a complete basketball junkie who not only breaks down current games but also keenly watches ones from the 60s’ and 70s’ while also reading comprehensive books on the history of the league. Samir’s life revolves around basketball and he hopes that shows in his work. Aside from work, he loves to spend time in the gym and with his friends at social gatherings.

