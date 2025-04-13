“Shaq Still Salty Over Some Spilled Skittles?”: Adin Ross Threatening To Sue Shaquille O’Neal At UFC 314 Leaves NBA Fans Confused

Shaquille O’Neal and his love for combat sports go hand in hand. He’s repeatedly been ringside at various UFC and Bare Knuckle Fighting events, the former of which has now led to him getting into an altercation with streamer, Adin Ross. Seems as though UCF 314 might get steamy within the octagon and on the sidelines.

Ross and Shaq have butted heads prior to tonight and that could be the reason for history repeating itself. A couple weeks ago, while at DAZN’s Fight Night 27, the two found seats next to one another. It didn’t take long for things to escalate between the two social media powerhouses.

Ross, a man significantly more compact in stature when compared to the ‘Big Aristotle’, decided it was wise to smack candy out of the latter’s hands. A few death stares later and it was clear Shaq wasn’t all too pleased.

Shaq was thinking about knocking Adin Ross out after he smacked candy out of his hand pic.twitter.com/UBH5mIBEV6 — ryan (@scubaryan_) March 28, 2025

Couple this with the fact that Shaq is an enormous fan of candy (has his own Shaqalicious gummies) and it’s safe to say a reckoning was upon Ross. Fast-forward to tonight and that reckoning did come to fruition. Sort of.

UFC main events bring out the heavy-hitters and Shaq was ready to add his name to that list. In a clip that he re-posted to his IG story, he can be seen giving Ross a menacing look while walking away from him. Ross initially put it on his story and captioned it, “Shaq do it I can’t wait to sue.”

Shaq just threatened to beat up Adin Ross at UFC 314 after Adin hit his leg and spilled his candy a few weeks ago pic.twitter.com/aH6mQbBwMy — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 13, 2025

NBA fans online were a bit confused as to why O’Neal was this mad. “LMAO Shaq still salty over some spilled Skittles?? Bro said see you in the octagon lil man’ like it’s WWE,” wrote one fan. Another simply delved down ‘Gen Z Avenue’ and accused Shaq of ‘aura farming’.

Adin’s story implies O’Neal threatened violence against the streamer, leading to Adin wanting to consult legal counsel if things were to go awry.

Now, while this may all seem as though O’Neal and Ross have bad blood amongst the two of them, it should be heavily noted that the two are media personalities. This could all be a ploy to drum up drama and keep their names on people’s minds.

Why would Shaq voluntarily re-post Adin’s IG story if he was truly perturbed? The likely scenario here is that this is all manufactured drama between the two and behind closed doors, they are not only not beefing but actually on good terms.