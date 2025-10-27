Shaq Timeout Meme: Origins Of Shaquille O’Neal’s Iconic ‘Pause’

If there’s one thing Shaquille O’Neal has unintentionally become incredibly proficient at, it’s turning into a meme. Aside from him constantly being on ‘Inside the NBA’ and commercials, fans of varying generations can identify O’Neal through an assortment of images he’s been placed into to craft a joke.

Everything from ‘Shaq hiding behind a tree’ to ‘Understandable, have a good day’ have scattered across the internet and kept Shaq’s name in the media cycle for years now. Quite impressive given that he’s been retired as a ball player since 2011.

One of the most recent meme variations on the ‘Big Aristotle’ is Shaq’s ‘Timeout’ meme. This features him putting up a ‘T’ symbol using his hands in a standard blue polo shirt, looking straight at the camera.

It was showcased in a tweet from Adam Schefter which was actually in relation to quite the wholesome campaign. Patriot owner, Robert Kraft, employed the help of celebrities such as Shaq, Doc Rivers, Candace Parker and more to “call a Timeout against hate”.

For the first time, sports leagues all across North America, athletic icons and rising stars are calling a #Timeout against hate. It is a campaign inspired and led by Patriots owner Robert Kraft. “In sports, we call a ‘timeout’ when things are heading in the wrong direction and… pic.twitter.com/MEsqnQUfJv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2024

What started off as an endearing reason to celebrate sports icons standing up against something negative turned into one of the biggest memes Shaq has ever been a part of. That’s memes for you though. They almost always come at an inopportune time.

This specific meme is used when trying to establish a ‘pause’ in a sketchy situation. Your friend tells you he wants to indulge in a bit of alcoholic tomfoolery on a working night? Hit them with the ‘Shaq timeout meme’ and they’ll catch your drift.

One thing about this image of O’Neal is that it’s just that. An unedited image. No deep-fry, no niche reference or text. This could be sent on a WhatsApp group with your octogenarian relatives and they’d probably understand the context behind it.

Shaq has embraced becoming a meme over the years. In 2018, he said, “To all the meme makers, you can make any meme you want about me. I’m not going to sue you. You’re not gonna hurt my feelings.”

He even put out a tweet saying he would give $500 to anyone who could make the best meme out of him tumbling into a Christmas tree on ‘Inside the NBA’.

Whoever makes me the best meme of me bustin my ass (like this one) wins $500 cash. Go. #shaqtinafall pic.twitter.com/3skU2UUUWj — SHAQ (@SHAQ) May 7, 2015

So, it’s safe to say that someone with Shaq’s business acumen understands that becoming a part of the meme cycle actually keeps your name trending and in people’s minds. And from a personal standpoint, he’s a funny guy. He enjoys moments of levity just like anybody else.