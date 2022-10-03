Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Against the Kings? Lakers’ Head Coach Darvin Ham Talks About His Star’s Availability

Lakers star LeBron James is all set to kick off his 20th NBA campaign with the preseason opener against the Kings tonight

The Los Angeles Lakers take the floor tonight, and we get the first look at the 360’s second go. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis would take the floor again for a second season.

After a disappointing run last season, the Lakers would be looking to redeem themselves. Despite LBJ putting up a majestic 30+ average for his 19th season, the Purple and Gold could only record 33 wins the entire season.

They got rid of Frank Vogel as their Head Coach. They tried their best to trade away Russell Westbrook, however, failed to find a suitable trade. After the gruesome free agency process, the Lakers are trying to make the best of what they have, as they begin their redemption season tonight.

LeBron James is expected to suit up tonight.

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report last night. It had some names, including Anthony Davis.

Injury update for tomorrow’s preseason opener: Troy Brown Jr. – (Low Back Soreness) – OUT Dennis Schroder- (Not With Team) – OUT Lonnie Walker IV – (Left Ankle Sprain) – OUT Anthony Davis is probable with low back tightness. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 3, 2022

The list did not have LeBron James on it. This leads us to believe that Bron would follow the plan set by the new head coach, and would be alongside Russell Westbook for the preseason games.

Darvin Ham added that he wants the Lakers trio to play all preseason games to figure out the right combinations and plays for the team. pic.twitter.com/Mi70kENt1O — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) October 2, 2022

This would be crucial for the team, as they need to figure out the power struggle at the Point. With LeBron on the floor, we rarely see others behaving like a point guard. However, with three viable candidates in Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder, and Patrick Beverley, things would be interesting.

How many minutes will LeBron James play?

LeBron James, as we all know, is entering his 20th season. There is no way a 37-year-old should be doing what LeBron does, yet, we keep expecting the world of him. We can expect the management and the coaching staff to take it light on the King for the preseason at least.

If the coach is to be believed, both AD and LBJ would have lighter loads to start the season.

Darvin Ham: “I don’t need LeBron or AD playing playoff minutes in October, November or December.” (via @DanWoikeSports) pic.twitter.com/fhFaaeIbDX — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 26, 2022

Considering how LBJ has struggled with ankle and groin injuries in the recent seasons, the Lakers should take some precautions and make sure the King is healthy for the season and probable postseason.

