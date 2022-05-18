“Shaq would foul everybody on the 2017 Warriors out and we easily win”: Robert Horry scoffs at the notion that 2001 Lakers would lose to Steph Curry and company

Robert Horry believes that the 2001 Los Angeles Lakers would easily beat the 2017 Golden State Warriors as Shaq would foul everyone out.

The 2001 Los Angeles Lakers lost merely a single game in their run in the Playoffs and that was to that season’s regular season MVP, Allen Iverson who had to drop a near 50-piece to win one game. Kobe Bryant and Shaq were unstoppable all season long and cemented themselves as perhaps the greatest ‘one-two’ punch in NBA history.

The Golden State Warriors were similar to those Lakers in a way as they also acquired a dominant offensive superstar over the course of a summer. That unfortunately, is where the similarities end. Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green made for one of the most potent offensive cores ever assembled.

Comparisons between them and the 1996 Chicago Bulls are constant on how would in a best-of-seven series. However, before jumping the gun to the 72-win team, Robert Horry talks about that Warriors squad versus the 2001 Lakers.

Robert Horry on Lakers vs Warriors in their primes.

Robert Horry is a certified Lakers legend. His game-winner against the Sacramento Kings in the 2002 NBA Playoffs alone are enough to have him amongst some of the greatest role players in purple and gold history. So, when asked about who would win between the ‘01 Lakers and the ‘17 Warriors, Horry didn’t hesitate for a second.

We win..Shaq fouls everyone out https://t.co/aejqd7EcYD — Robert Horry (@RKHorry) May 18, 2022

This reasoning by Horry isn’t anything new as many use the logic of Shaq’s dominating presence as a way to get opposing players into foul trouble to talk about almost all hypothetical revolving around him. The ‘17 Warriors have no one on their roster who could hold a candle to Shaquille O’Neal.

To add Kobe Bryant on top of that would simply be unfair. Sure, keeping track of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson would be a nightmare and having Kevin Durant would just be a bit too unfair, they it’s not as though they have never been beaten.