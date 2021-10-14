“Shaq, will you stop being a b****”: When an argument between Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant escalated into a scuffle, with the former threatening to ship the Mamba to Vancouver

During a pickup game in the 1998-99 lockout year, Shaquille O’Neal warned Kobe Bryant of trading him to Vancouver.

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant were arguably one of the greatest duos in NBA history. The dominant duo would make four trips to the NBA Finals that would include a 3-peat. Both the superstars would perfectly complement each other. However, they would have their share of conflicts while playing together.

Both Shaq and Kobe were dominant personalities. The Hall of Famers were involved in several conflicts when they played together. However, it worked as both of them would bring out the best in each other. There are several stories involving Kobe and Shaq going at each other during practice games.

One such story being during the 1998-99 lockout season, when players continued playing pickup games with each other and some college players to maintain their shape. In one such pickup game, a scuffle broke out between Shaq and Kobe, with other players intervening to separate them.

Former ESPN and SI writer Jeff Pearlman shared the above story on a podcast. Neither Shaq nor Kobe was ready to back down from a fight, with other players separating them.

Shaquille O’Neal threatened to trade Kobe Bryant to Vancouver.

During the 1998-99 lockout season, many NBA players continued to play pickup games to keep themselves fit. During one such game, Shaq and Kobe got into an intense argument. Things would escalate quickly with two superstars combating to using their fists.

However, other players would step in and separate the two hot-headed Lakers duo. According to Pearlman, the fight began with Kobe using the B-word for Shaq.

During a play, Shaq called a foul, which Kobe felt was unnecessary. The Black Mamba would respond by calling Big Diesel the B-word.

Kobe: “Will you stop being a b****.”

Shaq: “I know you are not talking to me, you know I can get you traded to Vancouver in a second.”

However, the two superstars would later sort their issues and become one of the most successful duos in NBA history playing for the purple and gold franchise. The LA Lakers would 3-peat from 2000-02, with O’Neal being crowned Finals MVP in each case.

As years passed, the relationship between the two superstars worsened. The iconic duo was involved in several conflicts ranging from ego tussles to their respective roles on the team.

Ironically, it was Shaq who was traded to the Miami Heat. The Lakers franchise decided to show their faith in the Black Mamba. During the time, there were several rumors of Kobe playing the role of a catalyst in trading Shaq.

The two legends would share a hostile relationship post-O’Neal’s trade. However, as years went by, the relationship between the two improved. Both Shaq and Kobe would win titles post the dissolving of their partnership.

While Shaq won a title in 2006, Kobe would win back-to-back titles in 2009-10. The Black Mamba was also the Finals MVP in each case.