Bill Burr Once Explained Why Super Bowl Parties are Only for Losers: “They Shut Up During the Commercials”

You would think Patriots fan Bill Burr would love Super Bowl parties. After all, his favorite team had quite a few reasons to celebrate over the past decade. However, the comedian is not a fan of the parties. In fact, he believes that the parties are only for the non-fans who only develop an interest in football once the biggest sports event rolls around.

Advertisement

Burr, during his appearance on CONAN, stated that Super Bowl parties aren’t for football loyalists who just want to enjoy the game in peace.

“If you are a true football fan, you do not go to Super Bowl parties because it’s a bunch of losers who don’t watch it all year and when they do, they talk during the game and shut up during the commercials. It’s just a rage that goes through me.”

So if Bill doesn’t attend Super Bowl parties, how does he enjoy the game? Well, he believes in watching the game as the football gods intended. He sits at his home and tapes the game, avoiding all distractions and interactions. In this way, he can watch the commercial-free straight sixty minutes of football, skipping all the unnecessary stuff.

Apparently, Bill also doesn’t like the NFL’s half-time tradition of inviting someone to perform. He believes it has turned the game into a show full of pizzazz, taking away attention from football. He just wants to sit at home, scream at his TV during the game, and have a drink.

Bill Burr is not alone who has this opinion about the Super Bowl parties. Jeff Pearlman, the author of Walter Payton’s biography holds a similar opinion.

Jeff Pearlman too hates Super Bowl parties

Jeff too hates the Super Bowl parties, even though he loves the Super Bowl. In 2013, he wrote about vividly remembering the greatest moments from the game but the parties weren’t his thing.

“I hate Super Bowl parties. Hate them. I love the Super Bowl. I absolutely, positively love the Super Bowl. Just not Super Bowl parties. Back when I was a kid, growing up, I wanted to watch a football game – in peace. I still do. Nothing ruins the Super Bowl like a Super Bowl party,” Pearlman wrote for CNN.

But why does he hate these parties? Well, it’s got to do with nostalgia. As a child growing up in the rough streets of New York, the Super Bowl represented simplicity.

As a child, Jeff would sit in his den alone, with a football in his arms and a bowl of pretzels on the side. He craved peace. But these Super Bowl parties, according to Pearlman, are akin to Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas Eve dinners. They are American rituals that no one enjoys. People gather just for the sake of it and then complain throughout the game.

However, his objection, like Burr, is not with the party but with the people attending it. He believes there will always be people in those parties who will ruin it for everybody.