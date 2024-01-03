Using Jimmy Kimmel’s Infamous Tweet, NYT Best Selling Author Calls Out Aaron Rodgers for ‘Blowing Him Off’ And Lying About His Book

51-year-old American sportswriter Jeff Pearlman is known for his best-selling books on football, baseball, and basketball. He recently took a dig at NFL star Aaron Rodgers. Pearlman expressed his frustration towards the quarterback retweeting a tweet from Jimmy Kimmel that called out a contentious issue surrounding him.

The recent incident with Jimmy Kimmel left Pearlman dissatisfied with Rodgers’ conduct and honesty. Jeff Pearlman openly criticized Aaron Rodgers, labeling him as “dogs*it.” He shared a personal experience related to his ‘Gunslinger: The Remarkable, Improbable, Iconic Life of Brett Favre,’ where he detailed his attempt to interview Rodgers.

Despite Rodgers initially agreeing, he was consistently ignored by Rodgers’ representative. Rodgers, who had previously declined the interview, allegedly lied about a story that Pearlman had accurately reported when the book was released.

Jimmy Kimmel criticized Aaron Rodgers for insinuating a connection between Kimmel and Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. The late-night show host went as far as threatening legal action against the NFL star for making such comments. The conflict arose when Rodgers suggested that Kimmel might be linked to Epstein, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping [the list] doesn’t come out. … I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I’ll definitely be popping some sort of bottle.” said Rodgers.

There are speculations about a list linked to the late sex offender and it may become public soon. It has approximately 200 names, including associates, former employees, and passengers on Epstein’s private jets. The list is referred to as John and Jane Does in court documents. Jimmy Kimmel denied any connection to Epstein on social media after Aaron Rodgers pointed fingers at him. Kimmel expressed outrage, asserting that Rodgers’ reckless words put his ‘family in danger’.

Aaron Rodgers Sets the Internet on Fire Causing Strong Fan Opinions

Aaron Rodgers’ comment about Jimmy Kimmel’s potential connection to Jeffrey Epstein appears to be a response to a joke Kimmel made on his show last year. Kimmel mocked Rodgers for discussing the Epstein list and UFOs on the Pat McAfee Show, insinuating that Rodgers used it as a diversion from his on-field performance.

McAfee also noted Kimmel’s previous jab at Rodgers during a show. Rodgers, expressing his disdain, mentioned popping a bottle of champagne if the list becomes public. There were many fans who sided with the quarterback, however, some spoke against his actions.

Fans are divided in their responses to the Rodgers-Kimmel feud. Some predict Rodgers will backtrack, attributing his words to media misinterpretation, while others accuse him of defamation. Simultaneously, criticisms are hurled at Kimmel, with allegations and derogatory remarks. The dispute has triggered strong reactions, highlighting the divisive nature of public discourse on social media.

Aaron Rodgers has become a constant headline-maker despite being off the field this season. From remarks on Travis Kelce’s Pfizer deal to accidentally dropping a tequila bottle on the sideline, Rodgers remains a prominent figure. His frequent appearances on the Pat McAfee show and outspoken nature have garnered attention, with some fans expressing a desire for him to shift focus to playing next season rather than engaging in constant analysis.