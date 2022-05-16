Basketball

“Kobe Bryant and Shaq; Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie!”: The Dallas Mavericks duo become the first two since the Lakers tandem to score 30 each in a game 7

"Kobe Bryant and Shaq; Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie!": The Dallas Mavericks duo become the first two since the Lakers tandem to score 30 each in a game 7
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Prithvi Shaw father name: Prithvi Shaw family details
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Kobe Bryant and Shaq; Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie!": The Dallas Mavericks duo become the first two since the Lakers tandem to score 30 each in a game 7
“Kobe Bryant and Shaq; Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie!”: The Dallas Mavericks duo become the first two since the Lakers tandem to score 30 each in a game 7

Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 30 each, becoming the first two teammates since Kobe…