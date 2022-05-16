“Kobe Bryant and Shaq; Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie!”: The Dallas Mavericks duo become the first two since the Lakers tandem to score 30 each in a game 7

Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 30 each, becoming the first two teammates since Kobe Bryant and Shaq to do so in a Game 7.

The praises keep rolling in and so do the comparisons. This time Luka Doncic, and Spencer Dinwiddie did something only Kobe and Shaq did before.

The Dallas Mavericks duo put up 35 and 30 respectively. The last time two teammates put up 30 each in a playoff game seven? 2002. Who were the scorers? Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, of course.

The Mavericks’ blowout win was unexpected. Not by a long shot did anyone actually expect the Mavericks to win by 33 points. The no.1 seed Phoenix Suns failed to put up a fight.

Also read: “Luka Doncic was on a McChickens, vodka, and hookah diet all summer, and still led Dallas to the WCF”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Slovenian MVP leads the Mavs to upset Suns 123-90 in Game 7

Luka Doncic & Spencer Dinwiddie become the first teammates since Shaquille O’Neal & Kobe Bryant to each score 30+ points in a Game 7 😲 pic.twitter.com/05w0y9WGcv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 16, 2022

Spencer Dinwiddie finally shows his mettle and Luka Doncic is loving it!

Spencer Dinwiddie went off, he scored a brilliant 30 points off the bench and it was about time that Luka Doncic got some help.

Both players combined to score 48 in the first half, while the whole Phoenix Suns team had 27 in total!

Spencer Dinwiddie’s going off and Luka is LOVING IT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/axNbZbPVQl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 16, 2022

The Dallas Mavericks will hope their players continue firing like they did today. They face the Golden State Warriors in the Conference Finals. Game 1 kicks off on Wednesday night and we are sure to see one enticing matchup!

“He’s never scared of the moment, he wants to go toe-to-toe with the best…” Spencer Dinwiddie on the Luka Doncic in Game 7. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/lZCRio4NRX — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2022

Also read: “Rajon Rondo has a ring and Chris Paul will never have one!”: When Playoff Rondo told CP3 he would not achieve glory back in 2009