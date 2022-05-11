“You’re going to fire Phil Jackson? Ok, I’m out”: When Shaq stood up against Lakers management and Jerry Buss and pushed his way out to Miami Heat

Shaq was in disbelief when the Los Angeles Lakers fired Phil Jackson, eventually leading him to ask out from the franchise.

Shaq and Kobe Bryant made for one of the most devastating one-two punches in the history of the NBA. Unfortunately for them, the problems that they had with one another stemmed from that very description of them. ‘One-two punch’ was something that didn’t sit well with either as they both believed themselves to be the alpha.

The fact that they could not co-exist on the Los Angeles Lakers due to both wanting to be the ‘One’ in the ‘one-two’ punch led to turmoil between the two. Arguments leading to near physical confrontations in practices along with a lack of chemistry on NBA hardwood resulted in the Lakers having to choose between Shaq or Kobe.

The summer of 2004 was a tumultuous one for Jerry Buss and company. Phil Jackson was fired 3 days following the Finals loss against the Detroit Pistons and the deteriorating relationship between O’Neal and Bryant left them with no choice but to trade one of them.

‘Luckily’ for them, ‘The Big Aristotle’ was already on his way out.

Shaq could not stand that the Lakers fired Phil Jackson.

After 3 straight championships and 4 total trips to the NBA Finals, Phil Jackson had become one of the most decorated coaches in NBA history. The fact that he kept the roster from imploding with the increasing tensions between Kobe Bryant and Shaq was a testament to the ‘Zen Master’s’ ability of keeping his layers at bay.

However, when the Lakers decided to fire Jackson, Shaquille O’Neal had seen enough. Despite having two more years left on his contract with the final year being a player option, the 3x Finals MVP asked for a trade away from Los Angeles, with him citing the Jackson firing as one of the primary reasons for this.

There are several reasons that have surfaced ever since this decision was made. The most common was his relationship or lack thereof with Kobe and Jeanie Buss recently stated that there was a disagreement on how much they should pay him on his upcoming contract extension, with Shaq anting $10 million than they were willing to pay.

If he would’ve waited a year however, he would be welcomed by Phil Jackson once again as 361 days after firing him, they would re-hire him and make him the most well paid coach in NBA history in the summer of 2005.